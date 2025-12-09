Retailers can optimize staffing, promotions, merchandising and more through insights provided by Orbit AI sensors and Video AI cameras to maximize profitability, reduce risk and enhance shopper experience

Re-ID technology provides powerful retail insights to inform critical business KPIs and help drive impactful outcomes

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), is helping retailers unlock and act on critical business metrics though AI-enabled sensors and cameras. Store Guest Behaviors powered by AI harnesses Re-Identification (Re-ID) technology within Orbit AI overhead people counters and Video AI cameras, providing retailers access to actionable insights through ShopperTrak Analytics, enabling swift decision-making and boosting in-store sales activity.

"Brick-and-mortar retailers today have access to shopper data that rivals insights gathered by e-commerce channels-data that drives retailers' crucial business decisions," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "The key is capturing and analyzing those in-store insights to streamline store operations and maximize profitability. The AI technologies powering Store Guest Behaviors Analytics not only gather but report on real-time activity to help retailers respond to dynamic store performance metrics while maintaining privacy and operational efficiency."

Orbit AI sensors and Video AI Cameras are designed to exclude staff and non-shopper traffic from count (without using personal identifiable information), delivering precise metrics that retailers can trust to help them make strategic decisions. Backed by this data, Sensormatic Solutions Store Guest Behaviors Analytics can empower retailers with the insights to:

Drive higher conversion by understanding shopper journeys . Path-to-purchase analytics can reveal how shoppers move through the store, helping retailers optimize layouts and merchandising to boost in-store sales.

. Path-to-purchase analytics can reveal how shoppers move through the store, helping retailers optimize layouts and merchandising to boost in-store sales. Boost merchandising impact with real-time layout insights . Zone preference and dwell time data reveal which displays attract attention and convert, enabling retailers to optimize product placement.

. Zone preference and dwell time data reveal which displays attract attention and convert, enabling retailers to optimize product placement. Improve operational efficiency with smarter staffing. Real-time traffic trends and peak shopping times inform labor allocation, helping ensure the right coverage at the right time to drive efficiency and improve shopper experiences.

"We've taken our long-standing partnership with Sensormatic Solutions to the next level with the introduction of Orbit AI," said Erika Long, director of operations at LIDS. "This new technology gives us a clearer picture of how shoppers move through our stores and helps us make smarter decisions to improve their experience. We're excited to see how these insights will benefit both our business and our customers."

Attendees of the 2026 NRF Big Show, taking place from Jan. 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, can stop by booth #5321 to see demonstrations of Store Guest Behaviors Analytics powered by AI and learn more about Sensormatic Solutions latest innovations.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.

