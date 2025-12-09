Motorq, Inc.: Motorq and Volvo Cars Partner to Expand Access to Connected Vehicle Intelligence Across U.S. and Europe

Partnership brings hardware-free insights to fleets and dealerships, improving safety, operations, and sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorq, the leader in Connected Vehicle Intelligence, and Volvo Cars today announced a partnership to make real-time embedded vehicle data and insights available to fleets and dealerships across the United States and Europe. The integration expands Motorq's existing footprint of more than 10 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships and underscores the industry shift from aftermarket telematics hardware to direct-from-vehicle intelligence.

For automotive fleets and dealerships, up-to-the-minute data and insights on vehicle health and performance is critical to controlling costs, reducing downtime, and meeting sustainability goals. Traditionally, this required installing aftermarket devices - an expensive, slow, and failure-prone approach. Now, wireless connectivity built directly into vehicles is changing that.

With this partnership, Volvo Cars' embedded data now flows securely into Motorq's platform, where AI-powered models generate insights from the vehicle's data stream. Customers gain access to insights such as diagnostics, battery health, charging patterns, driver behavior, and maintenance alerts to optimize operations, improve safety, and extend vehicle life.

"The next phase of mobility runs on embedded connectivity with AI at the core," said Arun Rajagopalan, CEO and Co-Founder of Motorq. "Volvo Cars and Motorq are accelerating this shift, by providing trusted data, that are helping us predict issues, optimize EV charging, and enable programs that simply weren't possible in the past. And with turnkey enrollment and no hardware to install, customers can launch at scale in just a fraction of the time."

"Motorq's Connected Vehicle Intelligence platform aligns with Volvo Cars' vision for connected, safe, and sustainable mobility," said Jonas Ronnkvist, Head of Data Business & Strategy at Volvo Cars. "With this partnership, our fleet and dealership customers can access insights directly from vehicles in near real-time, with additional insights that support efficiency, safety, and sustainability."

The integration is live today. Commercial fleets and dealerships can begin accessing connected vehicle insights and workflows immediately through Motorq's software portal, APIs, and data integration services.

About Motorq

Motorq is the enterprise platform for Connected Vehicle Intelligence, turning data from cloud-connected cars and trucks into insights and workflows that boost business performance at each stage of the vehicle lifecycle. Fleets, dealers, and lenders use Motorq to cut fuel consumption, reduce accidents, keep more vehicles in operation, maximize resale value, and more. Motorq has raised more than $50 million from leading venture capitalists, including Insight Partners, FM Capital, and Story Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Europe and India. Learn more at www.motorq.com.

About Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

