Concierto Launches New Solutions for Partners & Honors Global Partner Excellence at AWS re:Invent 2025

Annual Partner Awards recognize outstanding achievements and innovation across North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierto, the hyper-automated cloud transformation platform, announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Excellence Awards during an exclusive ceremony at AWS re:Invent 2025. The awards, presented at the company's Partner Happy Hour last week, recognized exceptional partner achievements while celebrating unprecedented growth in the Concierto Partner Program over the past 12 months.

2025 Partner Excellence Award Winners

The company honored four outstanding partners for their exceptional contributions to customer success and innovation in 2025:

Partner of the Year - North America: nClouds (https://www.nclouds.com) - For delivering transformational cloud outcomes and driving significant customer value across enterprise migrations and modernization initiatives.

nClouds (https://www.nclouds.com) - For delivering transformational cloud outcomes and driving significant customer value across enterprise migrations and modernization initiatives. Partner of the Year - Latin America: Itera (https://www.itera.com) - For exceptional growth and customer success in expanding cloud adoption across Latin American markets.

Itera (https://www.itera.com) - For exceptional growth and customer success in expanding cloud adoption across Latin American markets. Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific: eCloudvalley (https://www.ecloudvalley.com/en) - For outstanding technical excellence and customer satisfaction in complex cloud transformations throughout the APAC region.

eCloudvalley (https://www.ecloudvalley.com/en) - For outstanding technical excellence and customer satisfaction in complex cloud transformations throughout the APAC region. Innovation Partner of the Year: Seidor (https://www.seidor.com) - For pioneering innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with the Concierto platform.

"Our partners exemplify the excellence and innovation that drives hypersonic transformation," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and Concierto. "Their dedication to delivering transformational outcomes has been instrumental in achieving mutual customer success. Our partners are the bedrock of our growth strategy, and we look forward to delivering even greater results for customers together in the future."

During the Partner Happy Hour, Mr.Manchala announced the launch of Concierto Modernize, Insight & Agentic AI solutions to partners starting January 31st, in addition to Migrate, Manage and Maximize solutions. Launch of Concierto Customer Advocacy was also announced during the event.

Unprecedented Partner Ecosystem Expansion

The Concierto Partner Program has experienced remarkable growth over the last 12 months and this expansion strengthens the ecosystem's ability to deliver:

Deep industry expertise across all major verticals

Proven cloud migration and modernization methodologies

Global delivery capabilities spanning every major market

Cutting-edge technology solutions for complex enterprise challenges

"Our partner network expansion represents a strategic investment in building a comprehensive ecosystem that can address any enterprise cloud challenge," said Ciji Joseph, Partnership Executive at Concierto. "Each partner brings unique strengths that complement our platform capabilities, enabling accelerated outcomes for customers worldwide."

Looking Forward

With a strengthened partner ecosystem and proven success stories, Concierto is positioned for continued partner program expansion in 2026. The company plans to enhance partner enablement programs, expand co-marketing initiatives, and introduce new partnership tiers to support growing demand.

"The success of our partners is our success," continued Joseph. "As we look ahead to 2026, we're committed to providing even more resources, tools, and opportunities for our partners to thrive in the rapidly evolving cloud transformation market."

About Concierto

Concierto is a comprehensive, hyper-automated cloud transformation platform that unifies the entire journey from migration to optimization and data to AI. As an AWS Qualified Software solution, Concierto delivers unprecedented speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for enterprise cloud and AI transformations. The platform supports multi-cloud environments and offers capabilities across assessment, migration, modernization, management, and continuous optimization. Available in 17 languages with 24x7 global support, Concierto serves enterprises worldwide. Learn more at www.concierto.cloud.

For more information about the Concierto Partner Program, visit https://partner.concierto.cloud

