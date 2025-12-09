HOONIGAN'S "AUSSIE SHRED" TAKES GYMKHANA TO THE LAND DOWN UNDER FOR TRAVIS PASTRANA'S MOST UNHINGED FILM YET

Pastrana goes maximum attack behind the wheel of the new 670-horsepower active-aero-equipped Subaru "Brataroo," in the latest installment of the iconic Gymkhana film series

BUENA PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonigan and Subaru Motorsports USA have premiered the latest entry in the internet-breaking Gymkhana film franchise, "Aussie Shred." Set Down Under in the land that coined the term "hoon," Travis Pastrana's third Gymkhana film is the wildest in franchise history, featuring the biggest jumps, closest calls and craziest tricks in a Gymkhana film to date.

Pastrana takes on the Outback, Sydney's Harbour and Bathurst's Mount Panorama, among other locales, from behind the wheel of the Subaru "Brataroo" 9500 Turbo, a re-imagining of a 1978 Subaru BRAT engineered as a purpose-built Gymkhana weapon. Subaru of America and technical partner Vermont SportsCar (VSC) crafted the Brataroo to corner, slide and fly well beyond the capabilities of its predecessors, utilizing no shortage of innovative engineering to create the most advanced active aerodynamics on a Gymkhana car to date. The rallycross-derived machine features a fire-spitting turbocharged 2.0-liter boxer engine delivering 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque revving to more than 9,500 RPM.

"The Brataroo is hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built," said Pastrana. "Every part of this car was designed to take the abuse we threw at it while making this film. From hanging two tires off a pier to flying 160 feet across a 10-story deep canyon gap over a road train to skimming across a deep lake and scaring myself every step of the way."

In true Gymkhana fashion, the film features a host of cameos from local motorsport icons, including two-time Dakar Rally champion Toby Price, Subaru WRC driver Chris "Atko" Atkinson, Nitro Circus BMX riders Ryan Williams, Jaie Toohey and Will Brown, alongside a field of V8 Supercars drivers who challenged the Brataroo to a rolling drag race down Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight. The star-studded lineup also includes Moog and Marty of Mighty Car Mods, the last of the V8 Interceptors and the Mad Hueys performing the noblest of Aussie traditions, the shoey.

"Australia had long been at the top of the list of potential Gymkhana film locations," said 321 Action Action Director and Hoonigan Co-Founder Brian Scotto. "Ken Block and I attempted to shoot Gymkhana Nine there, but were met with a resounding no, because of the climate of anti-hoon laws at the time. A decade later, when we reproached the Australian government, we were met with open arms. This combination of the unfinished business we had down under and this being Pastrana's last film in the series not only makes it very special to me, but also puts the pressure on to push the limits of what we could do both in the car and behind the camera."

Aussie Shred explores Australia like no other film before; the juxtaposition of the bustling harbor and the red sands of the Outback created the perfect setting, with due homage to the previous films of Ken Block, whose vision transformed a passion for driving into a global cultural phenomenon with the original "Gymkhana Practice" film. Hoonigan thanks its partners, including Subaru, KMC Wheels, Mercury Marine, Heat Wave Visual, Dixxon Flannel and Yokohama Tire.

Gymkhana Aussie Shred premieres on Dec. 9 at 6 a.m. PT on the Hoonigan YouTube channel. (WATCH NOW)

About Hoonigan Media Machine

Hoonigan is much more than a brand. It's an automotive subculture, fueled on the shared passion of going fast and breaking things... then rebuilding them better than before. The company's signature brand of vehicular savagery is on full display across its network of YouTube channels , serving daily content to a subscription base numbering in the millions. In addition to daily videos and social media content , Hoonigan has long been the production and marketing outfit originally founded by Ken Block and Brian Scotto, and the media machine behind the award-winning series of viral videos, such as Gymkhana, Climbkhana, Terrakhana and Electrikhana. At the heart of it all, however, is a wide-ranging apparel collection that (along with an authentically automotive-obsessed cast of characters) represents the brand's core ethos: Having fun with cars.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is directed by? Subaru of America, Inc. , managed by? Vermont SportsCar ?and proudly supported by? MOTUL ,? Yokohama Tires ,? R53 Suspension ,? Triple-R Lights ,? DirtFish Rally School and? Sparco USA .?Follow the team online at? www.subaru.com/motorsports .

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on? Facebook , on Instagram? @subarumotorsportsusa and on TikTok? @subarumotorsportsusa .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. ?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of? Subaru Corporation ?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the? Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit? media.subaru.com . Follow us on? Facebook ,? Instagram ,? LinkedIn ,? TikTok and? YouTube .

Contact: Jordan Perri, Hoonigan

jperri@hoonigan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840866/Hoonigan_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840867/Travis_Pastrana_jumps_over_160_foot_canyon_gap.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoonigans-aussie-shred-takes-gymkhana-to-the-land-down-under-for-travis-pastranas-most-unhinged-film-yet-302636051.html