Foundry Strengthens Executive Leadership with Promotion of Ling Tian to Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Foundry, the leading global tech media, data, and marketing services company, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Ling Tian to Chief Financial Officer. In this expanded role, Tian will oversee the company's global financial strategy, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, accounting, and long-term capital allocation.

"Ling has been instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation, and her promotion to CFO reflects both her impact and the confidence we have in her leadership as we shape Foundry's next chapter," said Mike Finnerty, CEO of Foundry. "As we scale our global operations and pursue long-term growth, Ling's strategic vision, steady guidance, and deep understanding of our business will be critical in driving our continued success."

Tian joined Foundry in 2024 and previously served as Vice President of Strategic Finance, where she built and led the Financial Planning & Analysis organization supporting all Foundry teams. Following Foundry's sale to Regent earlier this year, Tian has been instrumental in establishing the company's standalone financial operations and led the migration to a global ERP system.

Before joining Foundry, Ling served as Vice President of FP&A at Wrike, where she oversaw the company's integration following its acquisition by Citrix, and later played a key role in Citrix's sale to Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Management, as well as Wrike's subsequent sale to Symphony Technology Group. Earlier in her career, Ling spent 15 years at Autodesk, progressing through a range of finance leadership roles across FP&A, Sales Finance, and Revenue Accounting.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CFO at such a pivotal moment for Foundry," said Ling Tian. "Having had the opportunity to work closely with our teams across the globe, I've seen firsthand the strength of our business, the power of our brands, and the momentum we're building. I'm excited to partner with Mike and the leadership team to advance our strategic vision, deepen our operational rigor, and position Foundry for long-term growth."

As B2B marketing evolves toward more human and personalized data-driven engagement, Foundry remains committed to helping technology companies connect with buyers in meaningful ways. By combining intent data with powerful storytelling, Foundry delivers experiences that resonate with buyers' unique needs, foster trust, and build valuable relationships.

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.

