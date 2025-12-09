The Macomb Group Named AD PVF 2025 Member of the Year

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / The Macomb Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Affiliated Distributors (AD) Pipe, Valves & Fittings (PVF) Division 2025 Member of the Year. The award was presented during AD's recent North America Meeting and acknowledges exceptional performance, leadership, and contributions within the PVF industry.

Members of The Macomb Group's leadership team-including Bill McGivern, Bill Vail, Scott Henegar, Brandon Perilli, Chuck Raymond, Ian Thomas, Chad Flowers, and Kyle Vassallo-accepted the award from Justin Dunscomb, President of AD's PVF Division - U.S.

In announcing the honor, Dunscomb highlighted The Macomb Group's commitment to growth, industry leadership, and active participation within AD:

"We were very pleased to present The Macomb Group with the AD PVF 2025 Member of the Year at our recent North American Meeting. The AD organization values their contributions as they play active roles serving on both the PVF Divisional Board and the PVF Vendor Committee. They also lead as a network facilitator for one of our 11 AD Executive Network groups. They continue to grow their business and posted another double-digit increase in 2024 over a successful 2023-taking advantage of many AD programs to grow their business, including AD Exclusive Sales Promotions, AD Service Providers, and the AD Power Buy program, to name a few. They are a true leader in AD and in the PVF industry as a whole. They are all in with AD!"

Bill McGivern, President of The Macomb Group, expressed appreciation for the recognition and emphasized the company's commitment to its customers, partners, and employees:

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as AD PVF 2025 Member of the Year. Our long-standing partnership with Affiliated Distributors remains a cornerstone of our success-driving collaboration, innovation, and growth across our entire organization. This award reflects the dedication of every Macomb team member and our shared commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and partners."

The Macomb Group extends its gratitude to AD, its suppliers, and industry peers for their ongoing support, as well as to the entire Macomb team for their dedication and excellence.

About The Macomb Group

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 31 service branches and over 800 employees in 11 states including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, power generation, utilities, pharmaceutical, technology, food and beverage, general manufacturing, healthcare, schools, and more.

For more information, please call (888) 756-4110 or visit us at www.macombgroup.com.

