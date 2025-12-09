SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS-007 Standard for Public Review

The Standard has been renamed "Certification Standard for Sustainably Produced Gemstones" to reflect the updates.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that draft version 2.0 of the SCS-007 Certification Standard for Sustainably Produced Gemstones, formerly known as the Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds, is now available for public review.

The Standard was first introduced in 2020 to establish a uniform and credible basis for independently assessing and certifying the environmentally and socially responsible production and handling of gemstone-quality diamonds, and to support business and consumer-facing claims for such diamonds.

Draft version 2.0 of SCS-007 has been revised to add emeralds, rubies, and sapphires to the scope of the standard and replace requirements for mined diamonds with a recognition of the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) certification for mined gemstones within the scope of the standard. Proposed revisions additionally replace requirements for fingerprinting conformity testing with blockchain technology for gemstone traceability. Finally, the updated standard introduces Trailblazer categories for indicators that promote best practices, such as the use of 100% renewable electricity.

The public is welcome to comment on the proposed updates to the standard until January 30, 2026. To submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds | SCS Standards.

A webinar will be held to introduce the Standard and proposed changes at 10:00 AM PST on January 13, 2025. Registration is available here.

