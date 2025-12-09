Eaton Corporation: Eaton Helps Power Connecticut's First All-Electric, Future Net-Zero Public Library

Grid-interactive building with microgrid, EV charging and battery storage reduces electricity costs and supports grid resilience

Eaton highlights the strategies powering the next era of American energy infrastructure at the Reuters Energy LIVE 2025 event

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Intelligent power management company Eaton will deliver a clean energy microgrid for the new Manchester Public Library in Connecticut to support affordable, resilient and sustainable power. The library will be the first newly constructed building in the state to implement grid-interactive renewables, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging - helping maximize energy savings and reduce strain on the local electric grid. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the project aims to achieve zero net energy (ZNE) ready status.

Using its Buildings as a Grid approach that enables flexible energy systems, Eaton is empowering the Town of Manchester to strategically balance energy production and consumption while enhancing grid flexibility. Eaton will synchronize the onsite renewables, energy storage and EV charging with local energy markets, allowing the library to optimize energy usage and enabling the utility to better manage peak demand and support the grid.

"The new Manchester Public Library showcases how smart energy management can reduce costs and demand on the grid while optimizing resilience and sustainability," said Paul Ryan, vice president and general manager of energy transition at Eaton. "We're confident our proven intelligent power management solutions and expertise will benefit the Town of Manchester and its residents for decades to come."

Eaton will enable the library to leverage 370 kilowatts (kW) of solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery storage to generate carbon-friendly power and reduce electricity costs. The company is delivering electrical infrastructure, turnkey engineering services and return on investment (ROI) modeling for the project. With its microgrid control solution and grid-interactive xStorageTM battery energy storage system (BESS), Eaton will help the library maximize onsite solar consumption and export excess electricity to support grid stability. Additionally, Eaton is leveraging its industry-first EV charging partnership with ChargePoint to provide vehicle charging infrastructure that helps intelligently reduce costs, effectively manage site power requirements and enhance reliability.

"Our community overwhelmingly supports our investment in this state-of-the-art library as a beacon of sustainability, innovation and education," said Steve Stephanou, town manager at the Town of Manchester. "Eaton's forward-thinking solutions and strong relationships with the project team have been essential to turn our goal of building Connecticut's first net-zero public library into reality."

The project is supported by federal tax credits, state and local funding, and incentives provided through the Energy Storage Solutions program. This program is overseen by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), is paid for by electric ratepayers, and is administered by the Connecticut Green Bank, Eversource, and the United Illuminating Company (UI). Learn more about how Eaton is helping electrify the grid-interactive buildings of the future.

Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton, will deliver a keynote focused on the strategies supporting quick onsite power delivery, energy resilience and sustainability during the Reuters Energy LIVE event in Houston on December 9. The session will spotlight the new Manchester Library project and how it is advancing affordable, reliable and sustainable power.

