The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Center Introduces Ozone Shots as New Option for Prostate Health

The newly offered, targeted ozone injections are a minimally invasive therapy with potential benefits for prostate tissue and function

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / The Longevity Center, an integrative and regenerative health clinic with multiple locations, is now offering targeted ozone prostate injections at its West Palm Beach, Florida health facility. The therapy offers men an image-guided, minimally invasive option for addressing prostate health, with potential benefits that include inflammation modulation and general tissue support.

Part of The Longevity Center's growing list of integrative men's health services , ozone injection therapy uses the image-guided delivery of medical-grade ozone gas directly into or adjacent to the prostate to stimulate regenerative and antioxidant pathways, improve circulation, and support natural detoxification and microbial balance. Potential benefits are based on ozone's anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antimicrobial, and oxygenation-related properties, and may help restore comfort and function in the pelvic region.

Ozone prostate injections at The Longevity Center are investigational and complementary, and are intended to be used in conjunction with other integrative health therapies. They are not a replacement for standard urological evaluations, surgical care, or cancer treatment, and are cash-pay only.

The clinic's ozone prostate injections are ideal for men with chronic prostatitis/CPPS symptoms, pelvic discomfort, or benign prostate enlargement who have appropriate clearance and understand the experimental nature of the procedure. Patients are required to have recent prostate imaging and the appropriate urological clearance before pursuing treatment. Excluded candidates include those with untreated/suspected prostate cancer, urgent surgical conditions, or active infections, as well as those with contraindications for gas injections or who are unwilling to accept the investigational nature of ozone injections.

Ozone Prostate Injection Procedure Overview

Ozone injections are gentle, minimally invasive, and performed in-office at The Longevity Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Treatment begins with a consultation, during which a clinician reviews a patient's health history, recent imaging and labs, prostate concerns, and prior treatments.

Image-guided injections are performed under sterile conditions and are targeted to the prostate via perineal or transrectal tissue. A mild anesthetic may be applied for additional comfort. Following treatment, patients undergo a short monitoring period and routine follow-ups as needed. Mild post-procedure discomfort is normal and mild, and most patients can resume light activity immediately.

Growing Need for Regenerative and Minimally-Invasive Prostate Support

The Longevity Center's guided injections for prostate health are driven by the growing need for integrative and regenerative treatments that support prostate tissue health without pharmaceuticals or surgery. Says Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, Medical Director at The Longevity Center, "We see an increasing need for supportive, non-surgical prostate care. Our hope is that the careful and safety-focused use of image-guided ozone therapy offers more options for men with prostate discomfort and other relevant issues, and we will continue to evaluate the evidence, limitations, and potential benefits of this regenerative therapy."

Ozone injections provide proactive prostate support and may help reduce discomfort and swelling, minimize inflammatory responses, and improve pelvic circulation and oxygenation, among other key reproductive and sexual health benefits. Interested readers are encouraged to visit The Longevity Center's website to learn more about ozone prostate injections and other integrative and regenerative therapies for men's health.

About The Longevity Center

The Longevity Center is an integrative and regenerative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative therapies for patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies, regenerative injections, and hormone replacement therapy), with a strong focus on proactive and holistic patient care.

For more information, please visit https://www.thelcfl.com/ .

CONTACT:

(561) 210-4033

SOURCE: The Longevity Center OA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-longevity-center-introduces-ozone-shots-as-new-option-for-prostat-1113690