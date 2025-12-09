2M Raised in 100 Days: Seoul Beauty Club Rides K-Beauty Export Surge to the U.S.

LA-to-Seoul startup, founded by ex-Apple and ex-Kim & Chang talent, raises $2 million within 100 days of beta launch by reinventing how Korean skincare reaches women 30+

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Seoul Beauty Club (SBC), a cross-border personalized subscription marketplace for K-beauty, has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding within 100-days of launch. SBC has also recently been selected for the Korean government's Global TIPS program, receiving $820,000 for R&D focused on beauty personalization.

The announcement comes as the U.S. has officially overtaken China as Korea's largest beauty export market; a shift that underscores SBC's unique positioning at the intersection of global commerce, science-driven skincare, and personalized product discovery.

Founded by Leo Park, a former cross-border corporate attorney at Korea's leading law firm Kim & Chang, and Allan Grinshtein, an ex-Apple and Meta product designer, SBC is helping Seoul's indie beauty brands reach high-spending Western consumers, especially women aged 30-60 who are demanding more transparency, clinical efficacy, and personalization in their skincare.

SBC is already operating at a seven-figure ARR run rate while still in beta and is preparing operations to scale at least 10x in 2026.

"Beauty commerce is broken; it's noisy, fragmented, and trend-obsessed," said CEO Leo Park. "We're rebuilding the system from the ground up. Our users aren't looking for hype. They want science, story, and results."

While growing explosively during its six months of testing, SBC has remained hyper-focused on reaching profitability.

"We're close to breaking even. These days if you're not an AI story, the bar is that much higher. Our job is to grow as fast as any consumer AI startup, but lean and profitably."

Backed by investors including Hustle Fund, Collaborative Fund Asia, Sazze VC, The Ventures, and Mashup Angels, SBC is addressing multiple forces transforming the beauty market:

U.S. imports of Korean cosmetics hit a record high in 2024, helping drive Korea's beauty exports to $1.71 billion; a 54.1% YoY increase .

Korea overcame France as the #1 exporter for cosmetic products .

The fastest-growing skincare segment globally is barrier health and microbiome repair, up 39% YoY.

Women 30+ now account for over 50% of beauty spend, yet remain underserved by most K-beauty platforms.

Personalization-driven beauty platforms show significantly higher retention and order values, driving a major shift away from generic e-commerce.

Seoul Beauty Club's early traction speaks to this alignment. Since launching, it has:

Surpassed 300 brand partnerships across Seoul's indie beauty scene

Achieved 7-figure ARR run rate during beta

Maintained an exceptionally high Net Promoter Score (50+)

By December, SBC will relocate logistics operations to the U.S. to streamline fulfillment amid record demand and scale its engineering team to enhance personalization and customer experience.

"We're building the infrastructure for global beauty; not just a subscription box," said Grinshtein. "This is about making Korean innovation accessible through design, data, and personalized experience that you can trust."

About Seoul Beauty Club

Seoul Beauty Club is a cross-border beauty platform that connects Seoul's indie brands with global audiences through curated subscription boxes, personalized product guidance, and community-driven discovery. With dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Seoul, SBC focuses on science-backed skincare rooted in Korean beauty rituals - designed specifically for women who want truth over trends.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President, Public Relations

janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856-473-2166





SOURCE: Seoul Beauty Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/2m-raised-in-100-days-seoul-beauty-club-rides-k-beauty-export-surge-to-1115835