Following rapid customer adoption of Sysdig Sage AI and 158% NRR across APJ in FY26, the company moves to increase R&D headcount by nearly 20%

Sysdig, the leader in real-time AI cloud defense, today announced the launch of a new engineering site in Bangalore, India. The expansion follows strong global sales momentum, including a standout performance across the first three quarters of fiscal year (FY) 2026 and rapid enterprise adoption of Sysdig Sage, the industry's first agentic AI cloud security analyst. Sysdig also achieved 158% net revenue retention (NRR) in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, fueled by a strong record of customer success and platform innovation. The addition of a fifth research and development (R&D) site is expected to accelerate the delivery of Sysdig's AI offerings.

The new site in India deepens Sysdig's investment in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets, and reinforces the company's ability to innovate at speed and scale for customers worldwide. With a highly skilled workforce, nearly 30% of the global STEM talent base, and a growing reputation for strength in cybersecurity, India has become a strategic hub for advanced software engineering and AI research. India will play a central role in advancing Sysdig's leadership in agentic AI, autonomous threat response, and real-time cloud defense.

"As cloud threats continue to accelerate, innovation at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity has never been more urgent," said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig Founder and CTO. "Adding another R&D site with leading engineers enables us to stay ahead of both attackers and the market. Customers and analysts have validated that our AI-driven approach to cloud security is both the most impactful and furthest along in the industry. By reinforcing our development power with India's world-class talent, we'll be able to deliver on our road map even more efficiently."

Accelerating AI-Driven Cloud Security Innovation

To stay ahead, security teams are increasingly relying on AI to analyze complex environments, reduce manual effort, and accelerate incident response at machine speed and scale. Sysdig Sage is leading this AI-driven cybersecurity shift, delivering autonomous reasoning and actionable intelligence that helps security teams respond to threats in minutes instead of days.

Customers using Sysdig Sage have:

Reduced their mean time to respond by 76%.

Cut their exposure to critical vulnerabilities from days to minutes.

Reclaimed more than 80 hours per week previously spent on manual triage and prioritization.

Investing in Innovation and Talent in India

India's cloud market is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2029 as the country shifts toward cloud-native development. In July 2024, Sysdig became the first modern cloud security company to enable data sovereignty for millions of Indian businesses by launching a public software-as-a-service (SaaS) region in a local Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center. Today, Sysdig secures mission-critical environments for leading Indian government agencies, the subcontinent's largest banks, and some of the region's most innovative companies.

With the establishment of its new R&D hub in Bangalore, Sysdig will begin hiring immediately. The launch also underscores the company's long-term commitment to India and its mission to accelerate and secure every second of innovation by doing cloud security the right way.

About Sysdig

Sysdig delivers cloud security the right way with open innovation, agentic AI, and the uncompromising truth of runtime. In a world of black boxes and blind spots, Sysdig helps security and development teams prevent, detect, and respond to threats in the moment.

AI is only as powerful as the signals it receives, and Sysdig Sage the first agentic AI analyst for cloud security is fueled by the deepest runtime intelligence in the industry. It doesn't just observe. It reasons and acts with the context, speed, and precision that modern teams need to build and defend innovation in real time. Founded by the creators of Falco and Wireshark, Sysdig is trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and is built for those who refuse to compromise on security.

