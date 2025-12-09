Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

9 December 2025 at 4.15 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc has applied for the New Lassila & Tikanoja's shares to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Lassila & Tikanoja plc ("Lassila & Tikanoja") announced on 7 August 2025 the approval of a demerger plan concerning the partial demerger of Lassila & Tikanoja (the "Demerger Plan") according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Lassila & Tikanoja relating to the circular economy business area or mainly serving the circular economy business area shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new independent company to be named Lassila & Tikanoja Plc and to be incorporated in the demerger (the "New Lassila & Tikanoja") (the "Demerger").

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja held on 4 December 2025 resolved on the Demerger in accordance with the Demerger Plan. Upon the completion of the Demerger, the shareholders of Lassila & Tikanoja shall receive as demerger consideration one (1) new share in the New Lassila & Tikanoja for each share owned in Lassila & Tikanoja.

Lassila & Tikanoja has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") for the admission to trading of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion of the Demerger is expected to be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about 31 December 2025, and trading in the New Lassila & Tikanoja's shares is expected to commence on or about 2 January 2026 under the trading code "LASTIK". The ISIN code of the New Lassila & Tikanoja's shares will be FI4000592472. Upon the completion of the Demerger, Lassila & Tikanoja will be re-named Luotea Plc, the new ISIN code of Luotea Plc's shares will be FI4000592464, and the trading code will be "LUOTEA".

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

