AutoZone, Inc.: AutoZone 1st Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 4.7%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 4.8%; 1st Quarter EPS of $31.04

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.6 billion for its first quarter (12 weeks) ended November 22, 2025, an increase of 8.2% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

Constant Currency 12 Weeks 12 Weeks* Domestic 4.8 - 4.8 - International 11.2 - 3.7 - Total Company 5.5 - 4.7 - * Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 51.0%, a decrease of 203 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by a 212 basis point non-cash LIFO impact, partially offset by other net margin improvements. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 34.0% versus last year at 33.3%. Deleverage was primarily driven by investments to support our growth initiatives.

Operating profit decreased 6.8% to $784.2 million. Net income for the quarter was $530.8 million compared to $564.9 million in the same period last year, while diluted earnings per share were $31.04 compared to last year at $32.52.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 108 thousand shares of its common stock during the first quarter, at an average price per share of $3,999, for a total investment of $431.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, the Company had $1.7 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company's inventory increased 13.9% over the same period last year, driven primarily by growth initiatives and inflation. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $145 thousand versus negative $166 thousand last year and negative $131 thousand last quarter.

"I would like to thank our AutoZoners for delivering another quarter of strong sales growth. Our Domestic and International businesses performed well throughout the quarter as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives. We were especially pleased to open 53 net new stores globally in the quarter and we plan to aggressively open stores over the remainder of the fiscal year as we continue our focus on gaining market share. As we invest in growing our business, we will remain committed to our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow to drive shareholder value," said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended November 22, 2025, AutoZone opened 39 new stores in the U.S., 12 in Mexico and two in Brazil for a total of 53 net new stores. As of November 22, 2025, the Company had 6,666 stores in the U.S., 895 in Mexico and 149 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,710.

AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, December 9, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52975 through December 23, 2025.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense ("EBITDAR"). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company's comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company's capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "seek," "may," "could" and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 30, 2025. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the "Risk Factors" section could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2026

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

1st Quarter, FY2026

(in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 22, 2025 November 23, 2024 Net sales

- 4,628,630 - 4,279,641 Cost of sales

2,269,317 2,011,584 Gross profit

2,359,313 2,268,057 Operating, SG&A expenses

1,575,108 1,426,908 Operating profit (EBIT)

784,205 841,149 Interest expense, net

106,270 107,629 Income before taxes

677,935 733,520 Income tax expense

147,112 168,587 Net income

- 530,823 - 564,933 Net income per share:

Basic - 31.88 - 33.40 Diluted - 31.04 - 32.52 Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic 16,652 16,913 Diluted 17,102 17,370 Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) November 22, 2025 November 23, 2024 August 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents

- 287,639 - 304,018 - 271,803 Merchandise inventories

7,144,353 6,274,070 7,025,688 Current assets

8,403,750 7,420,550 8,341,379 Property and equipment, net

7,236,243 6,281,103 7,062,509 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,251,395 3,086,857 3,194,666 Total assets

19,665,585 17,465,762 19,355,324 Accounts payable

8,262,343 7,498,696 8,025,590 Current liabilities

9,775,170 8,888,570 9,519,397 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

3,139,227 2,982,977 3,093,936 Total Debt

8,623,112 9,012,539 8,799,775 Stockholders' deficit

(3,228,607 - (4,672,921 - (3,414,313 - Working capital

(1,371,420 - (1,468,020 - (1,178,018 -