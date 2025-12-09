Hiru Corp.: Ameerex Advances Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Acquisition and Prioritizes Producing Oil Assets With Offer for 5,200 BOE/Day Canadian Field

ATLANTA, GA AND DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) ("Ameerex" or the "Company") announces coordinated progress across its precious-metals and energy portfolios, beginning with advancement of the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in Nevada and continuing with strategic steps to expand into clean-title, producing oil assets across North America.

Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project - MoU Advancing Toward Definitive Agreement on 31 January

Ameerex confirms that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire a 100% interest in the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project is advancing toward a definitive acquisition agreement on 31 January.

Ameerex has begun the selection of qualified Nevada-based operators and subcontractors to support the next phase of work at Corcoran Canyon. This contractor-selection process will ensure that the Company is positioned to begin operational activities following the 31 January agreement and advance the Project's development timeline.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report outlines an Inferred Mineral Resource of 45.6 million silver-equivalent ounces (AgEq), comprising:

~39.0M AgEq ounces pit-constrained

~6.66M AgEq ounces underground

Corcoran Canyon represents a large-scale precious-metals system with significant room for expansion, supporting Ameerex's long-term strategic metals platform.

Offer Submitted for ~5,200 BOE/Day Producing

Canadian Oilfield

In alignment with its priority focus on clean title, producing assets, Ameerex has submitted a formal offer to acquire a major Canadian oilfield delivering approximately 5,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The asset features:

~5,200 boe/day stable production

Fully developed infrastructure

Low-decline, multi-zone reservoirs

Immediate revenue contribution upon closing

This acquisition target strengthens Ameerex's objective of building a substantial producing portfolio and is complemented by ongoing negotiations with operators of producing oilfields in Texas and Kansas. These discussions involve multiple fields with established production histories, existing operational teams, and stable infrastructure, forming part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its production base and support its goal of reaching approximately 10,000 barrels per day through disciplined selection of assets that meet strict title, operational, and revenue criteria.

Strategic Alignment - Falcon Decision and Caddo Risk Findings

Following its shift toward sizeable producing assets such as the Canadian field now under offer, Ameerex confirms that it will not proceed with the Falcon project, which did not meet the Company's updated acquisition criteria focused on clear title, verified creditor standing, and near-term cash-flow potential.

This disciplined approach was reinforced by the Company's extended due-diligence review of the Caddo Oilfield in Texas, where Ameerex identified undisclosed liens, outstanding debts,

creditor claims, and associated financial encumbrances tied to the asset

Ameerex therefore elected not to proceed with Caddo. No liens, obligations, or creditor risks were transferred to the Company.

Capital originally allocated to evaluate non-producing Texas assets has been redirected toward clean-title, revenue-generating opportunities such as the Canadian acquisition under negotiation.

Integrated Natural-Resources Strategy

Ameerex is building a balanced natural-resources platform combining:

high-grade, scalable precious-metals assets (Corcoran Canyon),

cash-flowing oil production (Canada and future producing acquisitions), and

long-life nickel-copper-cobalt resources (Balfour Project, Western Australia).

ABOUT AMEEREX CORPORATION

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company operating across North America and Australia. The Company focuses on producing oil and gas assets, precious metals, and critical base-metal projects. Ameerex applies a disciplined acquisition strategy centered on clean title, immediate production, and long-term value creation.

Investor Relations

Ameerex Corporation - Doha, Qatar

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 700

Atlanta, GA 30326

Email: info@ameerex.com

Phone: +1 775-312-2773

Corporate Communications

https://x.com/thehirucorp

OTC Markets

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HIRU

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ameerex-advances-corcoran-canyon-silver-gold-acquisition-and-prioriti-1115789