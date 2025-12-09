Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) Provides Strategic Corporate Update as Company Prioritizes Its Fully Funded EV Charging Expansion Across 29 Premier U.S. Hotels

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. ("GREH" or the "Company"), a clean-energy infrastructure company focused on high-value EV charging assets across major U.S. travel corridors, today issued a strategic update as it accelerates execution of its 29 fully funded EV charging projects located across prominent hotel destinations in the United States.

With construction and deployment timelines now advancing rapidly-including active installation underway in New York-GREH is prioritizing the completion of these revenue-generating assets as the Company enters its strongest operational phase to date.

Focus on Fully Funded EV Charging Expansion Across 29 Sites

GREH confirms that all 29 planned EV charging locations are fully funded through existing strategic partnerships, eliminating the need for additional debt financing. The Company believes these projects represent a transformative foundation for long-term recurring revenue and scalable national growth.

"As we move deeper into operational expansion, our management team is committed to focusing capital, resources, and execution on the 29 EV sites that are already funded and ready to build," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of the company. "This is where immediate value is created for shareholders."

Postponement of Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) Offering

GREH also announced that it will postpone the launch of its previously announced Regulation Crowdfunding offering for its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Rain Development.

Given the strength of existing project funding partners and the Company's desire to streamline capital formation processes, the Company believes that Reg CF is no longer necessary at this time.

Management emphasized that fully funded projects allow the Company to maintain shareholder value without additional dilution.

Definitive Energy Purchase and Sales Agreement Postponed to July 1, 2026

In alignment with the Company's strategic focus, GREH and Allied Energy Corporation have mutually agreed to delay the commencement of their Definitive Energy Purchase and Sales Agreement until July 1, 2026, to allow GREH to:

Prioritize ongoing EV infrastructure rollout

Complete internal audits

Complete the appointment of an independent PCAOB auditor

Maintain operational continuity during a period of rapid expansion

If GREH elects not to move forward with the transaction, the Agreement will terminate automatically on August 1, 2026, with no further action required from either party.

Management noted that the postponement is procedural and ensures GREH is properly resourced to maximize value from both projects and partnerships.

Upcoming Corporate Audit & Auditor Appointment

GREH is preparing to begin a full financial audit and will appoint an external auditor.

The decision to prioritize organized, compliant financial reporting reflects:

The Company's preparation for expanded institutional partnerships

Strengthened transparency for stakeholders

Future uplisting readiness

The audit process will run concurrently with the build-out of the Company's EV charging portfolio.

Update on Special Stock Dividend

GREH is also pleased to update shareholders on the status of its special stock dividend.

According to the Company's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer, the process is now pending DTCC action. Once DTCC completes processing, dividend shares will be distributed proportionally to brokerage firms, who will then credit individual investor accounts.

No additional action is required from shareholders.

GREH will continue providing updates as information becomes available.

A Strengthened Path Forward

"These strategic adjustments position Green Rain for sustainable growth while protecting shareholder value," stated Mr. Papadakis. "With 29 EV projects fully funded and underway, and additional state-level opportunities developing, we believe GREH is entering an exciting new phase of operational expansion."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean-energy development company operating through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy-efficiency programs, all executed under a scalable ESCO model. This approach enables performance-based revenue while avoiding debt structures or shareholder dilution.

Visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press inquiries:

Michael Cimino - Michael@pubcopr.com

