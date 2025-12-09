Pluri Inc.: Pluri Appoints Alejandro Weinstein as Chairman of the Board to Lead Strategic Shift and Unlock Value, Backed by Additional Investment

Weinstein brings a global track record of transforming companies through value unlocking, and participation in over 20 M&A transactions and more than - 5 billion in exits across healthcare, biotechnology, and nutrition.

Weinstein's ownership is expected to increase to approximately 30% on an issued and outstanding basis, reflecting his conviction in Pluri's asset base, its valuation potential, and its long term strategy.

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. ("Pluri" or the "Company") (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company leveraging a proprietary cell-based platform across multiple commercial verticals, today announced that Mr. Alejandro Weinstein, one of the Company's largest shareholders, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. The appointment reflects the Board's view that Mr. Weinstein brings a decisive, business driven perspective that aligns with Pluri's objectives of strengthening market positioning and accelerating the recognition and realization of the significant value embedded in the Company's underlying assets.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chairman and am fully committed to make the strategic changes needed for driving Pluri into its next stage of growth," said Alejandro Weinstein. "Pluri has a strong platform, promising commercial pathways, and a portfolio of assets that I believe hold significant untapped potential. Together with the management team, I look forward to building on the Company's solid foundation, advancing key priorities, and further strengthening strategic initiatives that can unlock the substantial value inherent in our underlying assets, and drive long-term value. I also want to thank Mr. Aberman for his long-standing leadership and meaningful contribution to Pluri's foundation."

Mr. Weinstein, a prominent investor, has built and scaled global companies across healthcare, biotechnology, and wellness, including transforming CFR Pharmaceuticals into a multinational group later acquired by Abbott for $2.9 billion, and founding leading investment platforms such as WM Partners, Olive Tree Ventures, and Vanterra Ventures, which is active in functional food and nutrition innovation. His proven ability to grow companies, execute strategic transactions, and lead value driven organizations makes him a strong candidate to serve as Chairman.



As part of this leadership evolution, Mr. Zami Aberman, who has served as Pluri's Chairman for two decades, will transition into the role of Vice Chairman and continue to support the Company's strategic direction.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman and to help guide Pluri through key stages of its development," says outgoing Chairman Zami Aberman.

"Alejandro's increased involvement reflects the strong potential ahead and his approach to value creation. As I transition into the role of Vice Chairman, I look forward to supporting Pluri's continued progress and ensuring a smooth leadership transition."

Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri, commented: "Mr. Weinstein's increased investment and appointment as Chairman reflect a clear belief in our direction and mark the beginning of a new phase for Pluri. I want to sincerely thank Mr. Aberman for his leadership over the past two decades and for his continued support as Vice Chairman. With Mr. Weinstein now taking the Chairman role, we are focused on sharpening execution, accelerating commercialization, and unlocking the significant value within our platform and ventures for the benefit of our shareholders and strengthening our position for the years ahead."

In addition to this leadership transition, Pluri has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an entity beneficially owned by Mr. Weinstein. Pursuant to the agreement, the investor will purchase 625,000 Pluri common shares, together with warrants to purchase up to an additional 625,000 common shares in a private placement, at a combined purchase price of $4. The warrants have an exercise price of $4.25 per share, are exercisable immediately and will be exercisable until June 30, 2026. The transaction is expected to generate aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. Pluri intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for general working capital.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Pluri Inc:

Pluri is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions.

The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, and offers CDMO services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its objectives of strengthening market positioning, sharpening its commercial execution, and accelerating recognition and realization of the value embedded in its underlying assets, that Pluri has real commercial opportunities and a portfolio of assets that are undervalued by the market, that the Company's ventures represent meaningful strategic potential, Pluri's focus on sharpening execution, advancing commercialization and building long-term value for its shareholders, and the expected use of proceeds from the private placement. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of Pluri's management only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in consumer preferences or aesthetics industry trends; Pluri or each of its subsidiaries may encounter delays or obstacles in the launch, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of its food/agtech products; regulatory hurdles in new markets; the efficacy or safety of cell-derived products may not meet expectations; shifts in strategic priorities by Pluri or its partners/collaborators, including these global food and agtech companies; challenges in marketing or brand alignment; intellectual property risks; unforeseen scientific or operational difficulties; inability to attract or retain key personnel; and competitive pressures that could impact market adoption or pricing. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

