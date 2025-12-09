American Rebel Holdings Inc: Champion Safe Reports 65% Year-Over-Year Growth with Sports World Tulsa - Oklahoma's Destination for 2A, Outdoor Gear and Premium Safes

Tulsa's massive superstore brings unmatched selection, expertise and a community retail experience that keeps customers coming back

Provo, UT, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company (championsafe.com), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, today announced a 65% year-over-year increase in safe orders from Sports World Tulsa, a long-serving outdoor and sporting goods retailer in the Tulsa area. The growth reflects the store's expanding reputation as Oklahoma's premier destination for outdoor gear, 2A essentials, and premium home security products-

Family-owned since 1976 and charging toward its 50th anniversary, Sports World has earned a loyal following because customers know the difference the moment they walk through the door. Sports World is a massive 16,000 sq. ft. superstore offering a broad selection of outdoor gear, accessories, knives, safes, and more - paired with a unique in-store experience that includes the popular Camo Cafe. This extensive retail footprint and community-focused atmosphere have positioned the store as a true retail landmark - the place generations have trusted for nearly five decades.

A Reputation Customers Trust - and Online Reviews Prove It

Sports World's reputation doesn't just live inside the store. Across Google, Yelp, and other major review platforms, the retailer consistently earns strong, positive feedback from shoppers who praise:

Staff who take time to educate, not upsell

Fair pricing and transparent guidance

A massive selection that beats big-box competitors

A welcoming, community-driven atmosphere

Knowledgeable help choosing the right safe for the right needs

Review after review highlights friendly service, deep product knowledge, and an experience that keeps customers coming back year after year. Sports World's digital reputation mirrors what people experience the moment they walk in: trust, expertise, and real customer care-

"Sports World has built something special - a place where customers get real expertise and real value," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. "Tulsa-area buyers want safes that feel substantial, durable, and worth the investment. When they compare steel strength and construction in person, Champion stands out - and Sports World's team is helping customers understand exactly why."

Owner Kevin Prall said the store's customers know quality the moment they see it.

"People want a safe that will last decades," Prall said. "Champion gives us strong, well-built options at every level. When customers compare the steel, the feel, the weight - they see the difference immediately."

Sports World Tulsa's experienced team helps customers understand the differences across Champion's product families, ensuring buyers find the right safe for their home, business, or specific storage needs. Also as of November 2025, Oklahoma buyers benefit from a new state tax exemption on gun safes and firearm-safety devices under SB?50 - making it the perfect time to invest in a Champion safe!





Visit Sports World Tulsa

6841 E. 41st Street

Tulsa, OK 74145

Phone: 918-742-4027

Hours:

• Monday-Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

• Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

• Sunday: CLOSED to go shoot!

For more information, visit sportsworldtulsa.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

