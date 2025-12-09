The Brand House Collective, Inc.; Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.: Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Nora Gomez as Chief Merchandising Officer

Strategic hire strengthens focus on growth, margin expansion, and whole-home execution entering 2026

MURRAY, Utah and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) and The Brand House Collective, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBHC) today announced that Nora Gomez has been appointed Chief Merchandising Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond and its family of brands, driving unified product strategy and accountability across the entire portfolio.

Gomez is a proven retail leader with over 20 years of experience in assortment strategy, global sourcing, and multi-channel execution. She most recently served as Chief Merchandising Officer at Nebraska Furniture Mart consistently improving merchandising performance and value perception.

Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, said, "Nora has proven ability to drive margin expansion, inventory productivity, and customer transaction growth - ensuring that our e-commerce platform and our 250+ stores deliver on our omnichannel vision for each brand. From bedrooms and bathrooms to kitchens, backyards, and kids' spaces, Nora brings the merchandising discipline to deliver quality and value at every price point - understanding that profitable growth happens when you get the whole-home offer right."

"This is a major addition as we enter 2026," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. "Nora brings the operational precision Amy and I are looking for - delivering the right product in the right place at the right time while expanding customer reach, revenue, and margin across every category that supports life inside the four walls of the home and the four corners of the property."

"Everything begins with the customer," said Gomez. "My focus is simple - drive growth, improve profitability, and make every decision through the lens of the customer, ensuring they experience great design, real value, and confidence in every purchase."

About Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance everyday life through quality, style, and value. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and now Kirkland's Home, as well as other related brands and websites and a blockchain asset portfolio inclusive of tZERO, GrainChain, and other assets. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, bedbathandbeyond.com.

About The Brand House Collective, Inc.

The Brand House Collective, Inc., formerly Kirkland's Inc., is a multi-brand merchandising, supply chain and retail operator, managing a portfolio of iconic home and family brands including Kirkland's Home and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Overstock. Currently operating more than 300 stores across 35 states as well as e-commerce sites, www.kirklands.com and www.bedbathandbeyondhome.com. The Brand House Collective offers distinctive brand experiences providing curated, high-quality product assortments for every room, every moment, and for every budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to: statements regarding the impact of executive transitions, roles and responsibilities, statements regarding the proposed transaction, timing of closing of the transaction, integration and transition plans, expected benefits of the transaction and synergies, changes in management, anticipated business results, profitability, and strategies, forecasts and plans with respect to data analytics and conversion, and timing of any of the foregoing. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on October 27, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

