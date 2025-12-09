Bora Pharmaceuticals and Corealis Pharma Forge Strategic Alliance to Deliver Seamless, End-to-End Oral Solid Dose Development

Partnership creates simplified pathway from early development to commercial launch

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Bora", TWSE: 6472), a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Corealis Pharma Inc., a leading early-phase Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), have entered into a strategic alliance to provide end-to-end services for oral solid dose (OSD) development and manufacturing. The collaboration will simplify drug development and provide a more scalable pathway to commercialization.

Drug manufacturing has become increasingly complex, requiring specialized partners at every stage of development. Biotech and pharmaceutical innovators will now have access to both Bora's global commercial infrastructure and Corealis' deep expertise in formulation development and clinical-scale manufacturing. The collaboration creates a simple, more efficient route to bring new medicines to patients faster and more reliably.

"This collaboration is about bridging capability and culture," said J.D. Mowery, President of Bora's CDMO division. "By combining Bora's scale-up strength with Corealis' early-phase expertise, and leveraging the reliability of both organizations, we're setting a new standard for CDMO collaboration."

The companies will align project management and quality systems to minimize outsourcing risk for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, integrating from discovery to commercial launch.

"Emerging biotechs often face timeline and flexibility challenges when scaling promising therapies from clinical to commercial lots," said David Leroux-Petersen, CEO of Corealis Pharma. "The alliance with Bora provides our early-stage partners with a clear, fast, seamless, simple path to phase III manufacturing and commercial launch."

Bora Pharmaceuticals is a premier international contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging of complex oral solid dose, liquid, semi-solid, biologic, and sterile injectable pharmaceutical products. From its world-class sites in North America and Asia, Bora delivers drug products with unparalleled quality to more than 100 markets around the world. Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 6472). For more information, visit www.boracdmo.com.

Corealis Pharma Inc. is a privately held, GMP-compliant CDMO based in Laval, Québec, Canada. Specializing in oral solid dosage forms, Corealis provides customized formulation development, analytical, and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Known for its flexibility, scientific expertise, and quality-driven approach, Corealis is a trusted partner in the development of complex drug products. Learn more at www.corealispharma.com.

