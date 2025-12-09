AURP Unveils 2026 Board of Directors

Innovation Leaders Poised to Shape the Future of Research Parks Worldwide

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / The Association of University Research Parks (AURP), the leading nonprofit representing research parks, innovation districts, and regional technology clusters, today announced its 2026 Board of Directors and Officers. Members of the AURP Board were elected by their peers from across the organization's global network.

"As we look ahead to 2026, I am honored to continue working alongside this exceptional Board of Directors and Officers," said Allison Madden, AURP President (2025-2026). "Our community of innovation leaders is driving transformational change across campuses, regions, and industries. Together, we will continue advancing AURP's strategic priorities - fostering collaboration, strengthening knowledge exchange and building vibrant places of creativity, ingenuity and productivity."

"AURP's success is built on the depth, talent and commitment of our members," said Vickie Palmer, CEO of AURP. "I'm thrilled to welcome our newly elected Board members and grateful for those continuing their service into 2026. Their leadership is instrumental in shaping the future of research parks, innovation districts and technology ecosystems worldwide. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our outgoing Board members for their outstanding service and lasting impact on our community." AURP'S 2026 BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES:

OFFICERS (Executive Committee):

PRESIDENT | Allison Madden, MBA, Chief Operating Officer & Corporate Secretary, University of South Florida Research Foundation

VICE PRESIDENT | Jeff Smith, MBA, Director, Research Parks, Michigan State University Research Foundation

TREASURER | Amy Adams, Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University (incumbent)

SECRETARY | Harry Brislin, MBA, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama Technology & Research Park

AT-LARGE | Kate Engel, Executive Director, Nebraska Innovation Campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

AT-LARGE | Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

DIRECTORS:

Merry Hunter Caudle, Associate Director, Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

Keisha Demps, Executive Director of Partnerships, Centennial Campus, NC State University

Will Germain, CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health

Linda Hall, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, NCInnovation, Inc.

Kate Hier, Principal, Clark & Enersen

Marcel Johnson, CEcD, Senior Vice President of Talent and Technology Scouting and Identification, Port San Antonio (newly elected)

Sara Merriman, Director, Member Engagement and Strategy, National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

Zach Miles, JD, MBA, Senior Associate Vice President for Economic Development & Executive Director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Research Foundation

Laura O'Blenis, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make a Point

Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Russ Zarras, Senior Vice President, Fraunhofer USA (newly elected)

AURP thanks its outgoing Board members for their dedicated leadership and impactful service:

Adam Eshelbrenner, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Suzette McKinney, DrPH, MPH, formerly Principal & Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

Their contributions have strengthened AURP's mission and advanced communities of innovation across North America and beyond. About AURP:

AURP is a nonprofit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC region at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park. AURP serves research parks and innovation districts - both operating and planned - as well as incubators, accelerators, universities, and companies supporting the innovation ecosystem. AURP and its global membership foster research and industry partnerships, promote economic development, and accelerate technology commercialization. Learn more: www.AURP.org Media Contact:

