ServerDomes is partnering with Global Green Generation, a global engineering and construction management organization specializing in high-efficiency, AI-ready data center design and delivery, to design and build a new class of ultra-efficient, data centers engineered for the accelerating demands of artificial intelligence.

The partnership was formally unveiled this week at Data Centres Ireland, where Global Green Generation President Group CEO David Keegan and ServerDomes CEO David Jackson appeared together and revealed a 4-foot 3D architectural model of the next-generation hybrid data centre to facilitate both traditional air-cooled solutions as well as AI technology.

This exclusive collaboration will begin with deployments across North American and Europe and then expand globally.

A New Paradigm for AI Infrastructure

As AI workloads surge globally, currently predicted to double every 7 months, both companies stressed the same reality: traditional data centers cannot keep pace with the explosive rise in compute demand, power scarcity, and water constraints in addition to issues around planning and permitting.

"The truth is nobody knows where AI is going but we do know it's creating a paradigm shift for mankind," Keegan said. "Chip manufacturers are now talking about 1-2 megawatt racks, and that breaks traditional infrastructure. You physically cannot move enough air to cool that in a conventional building."

ServerDomes' nature-inspired architecture, hybrid cooling approach, and accelerated deployment schedule directly address these challenges.

"We use 93% less water, 27% less power, and we can fit 5 to 25 megawatts on a single acre," said Jackson. "And we can deliver a fully commissioned facility within 12 months, compared to 18 to 30 months for traditional builds."

Why This Partnership Matters

Through this exclusive agreement, Global Green Generation will design and build the full suite of ServerDome facilities globally, using a standardized and scalable architecture engineered for both current and future AI demands.

The companies are aligning on:

Exclusive global design build delivery

Europe-first deployment focus

Modular 5MW-50MW configurations

Hybrid air liquid/immersion cooling up to ~100kW per rack (with pathway to higher densities)

(with pathway to higher densities) 12-week structural erection and 12-month total delivery timeline

and Ultra-low water usage : 0.14 L/kWh vs. 3-5 L/kWh in typical facilities

(validated through the Oregon (existing and proven operational data centre) deployment and modeling)

: 0.14 L/kWh vs. 3-5 L/kWh in typical facilities (validated through the Oregon (existing and proven operational data centre) deployment and modeling) Dramatically reduced power requirements

Optional behind-the-meter power solutions for markets facing grid delays

Both CEOs highlighted that grid and land constraints are becoming existential barriers in Europe and globally.

"We're being told it will take three to five years to get modest power allocations delivered to certain sites not even gigawatts, just 20 to 50MW," Jackson said. "Most of our upcoming sites will move to off-grid, on-site generation because utilities cannot keep up."

Designed for the AI Era and for Communities

Unlike hyperscale "big sheds," the ServerDome's geodesic form was selected for physics, efficiency, speed, and community acceptance.

Heat rises naturally through the dome's central exhaust path, enabling rapid heat evacuation without heavy mechanical cooling. Snow load, wind vortex behavior, airflow pathways, and construction sequencing all benefit from the geometry.

In addition to its performance, the building is inherently community-friendly.

"With a smaller, quieter, environmentally responsible building, communities aren't rejecting it the way they do conventional hyperscale sites," Jackson said. "It's aesthetically pleasing. And when we generate our own power and use almost no community water, we remove the biggest sources of resistance."

Keegan added that sustainability must now guide the industry:

"ESG and sustainability have to be at the forefront of everything we do not just in data centers, but in how we live. The next generation needs to understand the impact this industry has on the planet. ServerDomes give us a way to scale compute without repeating the mistakes of the past."

Built for Speed, Built for Flexibility

The partnership will allow customers to deploy capacity far faster than conventional builds. A ServerDome structure can reach watertight status within 12 weeks, and a fully commissioned data center can be delivered in 12 months

This modular approach allows customers to:

Deploy capacity now , not in years

, not in years Mix air-cooled, liquid-cooled, and immersion-cooled zones

A single ServerDome supports 5-25MW, with modular campuses scaling to 50MW and beyond.

Use the same supply chain, designs, and engineering globally

"Speed to market is critical," Keegan said. "With this partnership, we can deliver 25MW or 50MW in the time it takes most operators just to pour foundations."

Quotes From Leadership

David Keegan, President Group CEO, Global Green Generation

"AI is outpacing everything and the industry is struggling to catch up. This partnership allows us to deliver sustainable, future-proofed digital infrastructure at the speed the market needs."

David Jackson, CEO, ServerDomes

"We're entering the AI gold rush, and data centers are the picks and shovels. The partnership with Global Green Generation gives us the ability to deploy smarter, faster, and with far less environmental impact. Together, we can build the next generation of compute infrastructure the right way with efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility."

About Global Green Generation

Global Green Generation is a global engineering and construction management organization specializing in high-efficiency, AI-ready data center design and delivery. The company have developed next-generation digital infrastructure through sustainable engineering, hybrid and flexible design, and rapid-deployment methodologies that support the world's growing compute demands.

About ServerDomes

ServerDomes designs and builds ultra-efficient, nature-inspired data centers engineered for the AI era. Its patented geodesic dome architecture offers exceptional energy and water efficiency, rapid heat evacuation, high-density cooling, and significantly faster deployment timelines. ServerDomes facilities use up to 93% less water and 27% less power than traditional data centers, enabling operators to scale compute sustainably and responsibly.

