Onego Bio, a food ingredient company producing non-animal egg protein with precision fermentation*, today announced the launch of a new expert series titled "The Power of Trichoderma reesei: Building the Future with Fungi." This multi-part initiative reveals the full potential of Trichoderma reesei, the microbial platform behind Onego's Bioalbumen, by spotlighting its scientific strengths, industrial scale, and practical performance across food manufacturing.

The first session, "Why Trichoderma reesei is Precision Fermentation's Quiet Workhorse," will be held on December 18, 2025, featuring Dr. Sharief Barends, Head of Research Leiden (Netherlands) and Head of Fungal Genetics at IFF, and Dr. Christopher Landowski, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Onego Bio. Together, they will explore the research legacy, strengths, and industrial advantages of T. reesei, and how it compares to other microbial platforms commonly used in precision fermentation. A white paper will follow, offering further insight into its unique capabilities in protein manufacturing.

Following this first session, the series will continue with additional topics ranging from manufacturing to market economics to food application, including:

A second session, slated for January, that will feature Dr. Marshall Bredwell, Chief Operating Officer at Perfect Day and former process and manufacturing leader at Novozymes in both the US and China, alongside Onego Bio Head of Manufacturing, Arni Kujala and focus on advantages of the T. reesei platform in manufacturing and scale-up of proteins and commodity ingredients.

platform in manufacturing and scale-up of proteins and commodity ingredients. A third session, slated for February, on market economics and supply chain resiliency, with Onego Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ferguson, and an industry expert

A fourth session, slated for March, in which the series will culminate in a live cooking demonstration showcasing Bioalbumen, Onego's non-animal egg protein. This session will spotlight the impact of real-world functionality, from whipping and binding to emulsification, demonstrating how bioidentical ingredients can deliver consistency, versatility, and culinary excellence.

"This series is about shining a light on the platform at the heart of scalable protein innovation," said Maija Itkonen, Co-Founder and CEO of Onego Bio. "Trichoderma reesei has quietly powered industries for decades, but its full potential in food is still underappreciated. We believe it's one of the most efficient and underleveraged tools in the fermentation toolbox, and it's time the world saw what it can do for food."

The Power of Trichoderma reesei series is part of Onego Bio's broader mission to foster ecosystem collaboration, provide clarity and transparency into innovation, and advance a resilient future for sustainable protein.

About Onego Bio

Onego Bio is a food ingredient company on a mission to create a more resilient food system through its product Bioalbumen: the first non-animal egg protein with an amino acid sequence identical to the natural protein. Made through precision fermentation, Bioalbumen matches the taste, nutrition, and functionality of the main protein from traditional eggs with an environmental impact around 90% smaller. Its unmatched versatility makes it ideal across a wide range of applications, while providing cost and supply stability for food manufacturers. Learn more at www.onego.bio

* Bioalbumen is an egg protein produced from non-animal sources using precision fermentation. Instead of using chickens, a microorganism is fed sugar in large fermentation tanks and produces ovalbumin: the main protein in egg whites. The protein is then purified and dried into a powder.

