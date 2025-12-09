Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2025 17:10 Uhr
DataSite: MergerLinks Announces Top Financial and Legal Advisory Firms Across EMEA, UK and North America

Rothschild & Co, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley Among 79 Top Firms Recognized in Annual Rankings

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 09, 2025, a leading online platform used by finance professionals to source deal information, promote credentials, and discreetly identify and connect with capital transactions clients and partners, has published its FY2025 Firmwide Rankings, highlighting the top financial and legal mergers and acquisitions, a business unit of Datasite, the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment, and strategic projects.

Top Financial Advisory Rankings

  • EMEA: With 291 deals valued at nearly £100 billion, Rothschild & Co emerges as the top financial M&A advisor out of 21 ranked firms, rising from its leading position in 2024.
  • UK: Barclays secures the top financial M&A advisor spot among 16 ranked firms, with 21 deals valued at £68 billion, advancing from its previous ranking.
  • North America: JP Morgan, with 222 deals valued at £546 billion; Goldman Sachs, with 190 deals valued at £546 billion; and Morgan Stanley, with 150 deals worth £486 billion, maintain their positions as the top financial M&A advisors out of 22 ranked firms, consistent with their 2024 rankings.

Top Legal Advisory Rankings

  • EMEA: A&O Shearman, with 205 deals worth about £97 billion; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, with 125 deals valued at £125 billion; and Latham & Watkins, with 238 deals valued at £96 billion, are the top legal M&A advisors out of 31 ranked firms.
  • UK: With 87 deals valued at £39 billion, Latham & Watkins is the top legal M&A advisor among 30 ranked firms.
  • North America: Among 19 ranked firms, Kirkland & Ellis, and Latham & Watkins lead legal M&A advisory, with 339 deals worth £363 billion, and 445 transactions valued at £415 billion, respectively.

Insights from Grata Leadership
"This year's rankings paint a clear picture of an M&A market defined by a handful of standout mega-deals amid overall softer volume," said Nevin Raj, COO of Grata. "They highlight which advisory firms are truly outperforming and helping buyers and sellers navigate uncertainty, accelerate processes, and make confident decisions."

Insights from Datasite Leadership
"Our M&A adviser rankings reinforce our broader vision of building a connected private-markets ecosystem," said Merlin Piscitelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Datasite. "We're focused on giving dealmakers and investors the data and tools they need to move with conviction across the entire investment lifecycle."

Regional Highlights

CategoryTop Firm(s)VolumeValue
Financial Advisors in SpainErnst & Young52£3bn
Legal Advisors in SpainCuatrecasas Goncalves Pereira Uria Menendez121
72		£5bn
£100bn
Financial Advisors in ItalyMediobanca35£36bn
Legal Advisors in ItalyBonelliErede
Chiomenti		77
71		£24bn
£44bn
Financial Advisors in FranceRothschild & Co85£29bn
Legal Advisors in FranceBredin Prat19£15bn
Financial Advisors in CEEJP Morgan6£9bn
Legal Advisors in CEEGreenberg Traurig15£8bn
Financial Advisors in BeneluxMorgan Stanley9£26bn
Legal Advisors in BeneluxA&O Shearman45£38bn
Financial Advisors in NordicsCarnegie Investment Bank
SEB Corporate Finance		22
20		£7bn
£9bn
Legal Advisors in NordicsGorrissen Federspiel75£10bn
Financial Advisors in DACHMorgan Stanley
Rothschild & Co
UBS		18
37
32		£26bn
£11bn
£22bn
Legal Advisors in GermanyHengeler Mueller51£26bn
Legal Advisors in SwitzerlandHomburger18£4bn

Ranking Criteria and Methodology

  • Rankings are available for specific geographies, sectors, transaction types, and firm roles.
  • To qualify, deals must have a minimum value of GBP 10 million and involve at least a 5% ownership transfer.
  • Relative Market Share (RMS) is the metric used to determine all positions and is calculated on a 50/50 volume- and value-weighted basis across all qualifying transactions.
  • A firm's position in the ranking reflects the RMS it achieves within the subset of qualifying deals.
  • The FY2025 edition highlights firms with the strongest performance across qualifying M&A transactions.

Additional Information

  • For details on MergerLinks ranking criteria or methodology, contact research@mergerlinks.com.
  • To submit information for future rankings, email contact@mergerlinks.com.
  • Learn more about Datasite at www.datasite.com.

About Datasite
Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment, and strategic projects. Datasite's innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About Grata
Grata is a leading AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies. For more information, visit www.grata.com

CONTACT:
Laura Powers
Datasite
212-367-6168
Laura.powers@datasite.com

Nicholas Koulermos
5W Public Relations
646-843-1812
Datasite@5WPR.com


