HTEC Momentum (formerly Momentum Design Lab), HTEC's research, product design, management and innovation arm, has earned two of Clutch's highest distinctions-Global Award honoree and Clutch Champion-reaffirming its ninth straight year as the platform's top-rated UX agency worldwide

HTEC Momentum Recognized as a Clutch Global Honoree and Champion for Fall 2025

The Clutch Global Awards honorees are selected based on demonstrated industry expertise and exceptional delivery-evaluated through thousands of verified client reviews published on Clutch. Clutch's rigorous, case-study-driven review process includes extensive verification to ensure the authenticity and depth of each submission. These distinctions further underscore HTEC Momentum's position as a top-rated leader in UX strategy, design, and user research, reflecting the consistent satisfaction of our clients and the high caliber of service our teams deliver.

"At HTEC Momentum, true innovation lives at the intersection of human empathy, strategic thinking, and emerging technologies. Being named a Clutch Global Award honoree and Champion once again validates our commitment to human-centered design and our ability to deliver transformative digital experiences that resonate deeply with users. For us, it's not just about building products-it's about crafting meaningful journeys that shape the future of digital engagement, and we're proud to continue leading the way as the world's top-rated UX agency," said Peter McNulty, Head of UX at HTEC.

"At Clutch, we believe the most powerful indicator of excellence is what clients say. The companies earning both Global and Champion recognition this fall are among the highest-performing providers on Clutch," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "Their verified client feedback, review growth, and delivery track records position them as benchmarks of UX excellence."

ABOUT HTEC MOMENTUM

HTEC Momentum, formerly Momentum Design Lab, is the strategy and design practice within HTEC. We partner with business leaders to move from organizational inertia to product momentum, transforming your most complex challenges into clear direction. We integrate product, AI, data, design, and technology strategy to give our clients the clarity, confidence, and inspiration to build the right solutions. Our expert teams guide you on what's worth building and why, turning ambiguity into compelling, actionable visions.

We design what moves business forward.

ABOUT HTEC

HTEC is a global AI-first provider of strategic software, hardware-embedded design, and engineering services. HTEC Group Inc. specializes in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software Platforms. With a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risk, and accelerate time to market, HTEC continues to invest in world-class talent across its 20+ strategically located Centers of Excellence.

