Northbaze Group AB (publ) has applied for its financial instruments to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the instruments of Northbaze Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
|Short name:
|NBZ
|ISIN code:
|SE0003204908
|Order book ID:
|75344
|Short name:
|NBZ TO4
|ISIN code:
|SE0023469424
|Order book ID:
|384347
The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 23, 2025.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire