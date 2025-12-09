Northbaze Group AB (publ) has applied for its financial instruments to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the instruments of Northbaze Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: NBZ ISIN code: SE0003204908 Order book ID: 75344

Short name: NBZ TO4 ISIN code: SE0023469424 Order book ID: 384347

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 23, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB