A data-driven look at the trends shaping the biggest shopping weekend of the year, powered by EDITED's market data.

EDITED, the leading retail intelligence platform, has released its annual Black Friday analysis for the US and UK markets. Developed by EDITED's team of retail analysts, the report highlights the key promotional and pricing trends that shaped the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Retailers can expect a detailed look at how discounting behavior shifted, how consumers responded, and where margin protection played a larger role in both regions.

Early findings indicate that discount participation reached its highest point in three years across both markets, yet retailers approached the season with a more measured strategy. Consumers showed strong engagement with targeted promotions, and select categories saw careful management as brands worked to balance demand with profitability. The full report breaks down these dynamics and provides a comprehensive view of how retailers adapted to market pressures and changing shopper sentiment.

Emily Bezzant, VP of Research at EDITED, said that the team looks forward to producing these reports every year, calling it an important temperature check for the industry. "Our Black Friday analysis provides a clear, data-backed view of how retail is evolving and where the real opportunities lie," she said. "We love bringing this level of insight to retailers so they can plan with confidence and respond quickly to shifts in the market."

The full US and UK Black Friday analyses, along with supporting messaging trackers, are available now. Readers can explore detailed discount patterns, category performance, and strategic implications for the year ahead at the link below.

Access the full reports:

UK: https://edited.com/report/uk-black-friday-insights-2025/

US: https://edited.com/report/us-black-friday-insights-2025/

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI solution for retail that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

