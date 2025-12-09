Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. (Toshiba ESS) has started testing batteries and energy management solutions to stabilize electricity in remote Saudi Arabia through a hybrid wind-solar pilot project. The project will run until May 2028 to evaluate power- and energy-oriented batteries and optimize battery use.Toshiba ESS, a unit of Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba, has launched a pilot project to test a hybrid wind-solar power plant linked to battery storage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The project was developed with support from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...