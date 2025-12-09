BCII Enterprises Inc. Launches Coupon Token System: 2% Mortgage Discounts for 46m Renters, Down-Payment Grants for Exercising Users, 10% Tax Relief for 175m Americans, and Corporate Token Buy-Ins Targeting Deficit Elimination in 18 Months

Patent-Pending Coupon Token Architecture Demonstrates Unprecedented Scalability Across Housing, Tax Policy, and Corporate Finance Creating Multi-Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity for BCII

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII) today announced detailed real-world applications of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, as set out in two research papers by co-founders Daniel Walsh and Joseph M. Salvani on their JD Unfiltered platform. These papers "Housing Affordability Crisis Solved!" and "The Coupon Token Revolution: How America Can Erase Its Debt and Build a Permanent Fiscal Surplus present specific, deployable designs that use Coupon Tokens to attack two core national challenges: housing affordability and the federal debt/deficit, while opening enormous new markets for BCII.

Unlike traditional policy proposals, these designs explicitly show how speculation, trading, and tokenization can be harnessed to fund solutions rather than drain public resources while driving multiple, scalable revenue streams for BCII.

MECHANISM 1: HOUSING AFFORDABILITY A TOKEN FOR 46 MILLION RENTERS

The Renter Coupon Token: 2% Mortgage Rate Discount + Conditional Down Payment Grant

Under the housing proposal, every one of America's 46 million renters is issued a single, high-value Coupon Token. The token carries an intrinsic benefit plus a conditional benefit:

Core Benefit: Permanent 2% Mortgage Rate Discount

The token entitles its holder to a 2 percentage-point reduction on the mortgage interest rate.

On a typical $300,000 mortgage, a reduction from 7% to 5% saves over $4,200 per year, or more than $126,000 over 30 years.

This 2% discount is embedded in the token itself and travels with it through any ownership or trading.

Conditional Benefit: 40% Federal Down Payment Grant (Up to $24,000) Only Upon Exercise

The token also unlocks a one-time federal down payment grant equal to 40% of the buyer's down payment, capped at $24,000.

Critical distinction: This grant is only available to the person who exercises the token to purchase a home.

If a renter sells their token to another party before exercising it, the grant benefit is permanently forfeited for that token.

If a renter exercises the token to buy a home, they receive:

The 2% mortgage rate discount for the life of the loan, AND

A 40% down payment grant on that purchase (up to $24,000).

The Strategic Market Incentive

This design creates a critical market dynamic:

A renter who plans to buy a home soon has a strong incentive to hold and exercise their token, unlocking both the 2% discount AND the full $24,000 down payment match.

A renter who is not ready to buy or does not plan to buy has a strong incentive to sell their token in the open market, converting the present value of the 2% discount into immediate cash.

The buyer of the token on the secondary market acquires only the 2% rate discount feature. The down payment grant has been surrendered and is gone. This means:

Secondary market token prices reflect only the present value of the 2% rate reduction, not the full value of the grant.

Tokens trading on the secondary market are worth less than freshly issued tokens (because the grant benefit is no longer available).

This price differential between original-issue tokens (with grant option) and secondary-market tokens (grant forfeited) is what incentivizes renters who will actually buy to hold their tokens and participate in the program.

Example Scenarios

Scenario 1: Renter Exercises Token

Renter receives token with 2% discount + $24,000 grant option embedded.

Renter holds the token for 2 years, saves for a down payment.

Renter buys a $280,000 home with a $35,000 down payment.

Upon purchase, renter receives:

2% rate discount on the $245,000 mortgage ($4,900/year savings).

40% down payment match = $14,000 (40% of $35,000, capped at $24,000).

Total upfront benefit: $14,000 federal grant + $126,000+ in interest savings over the loan.

Scenario 2: Renter Sells Token

Renter receives token but faces unexpected expenses or decides not to buy.

Renter sells token to an investor or another prospective buyer on a secondary market at a discounted price (reflecting loss of grant).

Renter receives immediate cash (e.g., $8,000, reflecting only the present value of future 2% savings).

New token holder exercises the token to buy a home.

New token holder receives:

The 2% rate discount (grant option is gone because token was transferred).

No down payment grant (this benefit was forfeited when the original holder sold).

Tradeable, Transferable, Speculative Not a Static Voucher

The housing Coupon Token is:

Freely tradeable: It can be sold to anyone another renter, a prospective buyer, or an investor.

Transferable: Whoever holds the token at the time of home purchase can exercise its benefits.

Speculative: Its value in the market reflects the present value of the 2% rate discount (reduced value on secondary markets, since the grant has been surrendered).

The Speculation Engine Funds the Program

Each trade of these tokens carries a small transaction tax or protocol fee, collected programmatically. As trading volume grows:

Transaction fees recycle capital back into the housing fund.

The program becomes self-funding its costs effectively underwritten by speculative trading activity rather than requiring perpetual new appropriations.

The model in the JD Unfiltered paper shows this design can enable 15- 20 million renters roughly one-third to nearly half of renter house holds to become first-time homeowners within 5-7 years, while actually improving federal fiscal metrics over time.

MECHANISM 2: FEDERAL DEBT & DEFICIT TAX RELIEF TOKENS FOR INDIVIDUALS, PURCHASED TOKENS FOR CORPORATIONS

Universal Tax Relief for Individuals: 175 Million Filers Receive Tokens

The federal tax proposal issues Coupon Tokens to all 175 million individual tax filers. Each individual token provides:

A permanent 10% reduction in federal income and payroll taxes,

Activation starting 5 years from the date of issuance.

Individual filers are granted one token each, which they can:

Hold and exercise once the 5-year period elapses, locking in ongoing 10% savings; or

Sell on the open market to other taxpayers or investors, converting future tax relief into immediate liquidity.

Corporations Must Purchase Their Tokens

In contrast to individuals, corporations are not given tax-relief tokens for free. Instead:

Corporations must purchase their Coupon Tokens either:

Directly from the government/Treasury in primary offerings or auctions, or

On the secondary market from existing holders and investors.

Each corporate token entitles the holder to a permanent 10% reduction in federal corporate income tax, also starting 5 years from issuance.

This distinction is critical:

For individuals, tokens are a universal benefit and financial asset.

For corporations, tokens represent an investment decision they must allocate capital up front to secure long-term tax savings and competitive advantage.

The upfront proceeds from corporate token sales provide the federal government with significant immediate revenue, even before the 10% discounts become active.

How This Eliminates the Deficit and Debt Burden

The JD Unfiltered debt paper models the following dynamics:

Years 1-4 (Pre-Activation Phase):

Individual filers hold or trade their tokens; corporations buy tokens in auctions and secondary markets.

Trading volume across individual and corporate tokens generates substantial transaction tax revenue.

Primary sales of corporate tokens bring in large upfront cash flows to the Treasury.

During this period, no tax rate reduction has yet taken effect; government still collects taxes at current rates.

Year 5 and Beyond (Activation Phase):

The 10% tax relief becomes permanent for all token holders individual and corporate.

While headline tax rates are effectively reduced, the paper shows the combination of:

Economic stimulus from higher after-tax income and profits,

Savings from lower borrowing needs, and

Ongoing transaction-tax revenue from active token markets,

results in:

Elimination of the federal deficit in roughly 1.5 years, and

Progressive reduction in the national debt,

Eventual elimination of the government's projected $1.2 trillion annual interest expense,

Transition of the United States from a debtor nation to a net creditor nation over time.

Again, speculation and trading are not a bug they are the funding engine. The design transforms future tax obligations into a liquid asset class that investors actively trade, with a portion of that activity continuously monetized for public benefit.

BCII ENTERPRISES: REVENUE STREAMS FROM HOUSING, TAX, AND CORPORATE MARKETS

BCII's patent-pending Coupon Token architecture underpins all of these programs. Across housing, tax policy, and corporate deployments, BCII benefits from multiple powerful revenue streams.

1. Token Allocation Balance Sheet Asset Growth

Under typical structures, BCII receives up to 10% of each program's total token issuance as part of its licensing and IP contribution.

- Housing Program:

46 million renter tokens issued

BCII allocation: approximately 4.6 million tokens

At conservative valuation ($5-$15 per token, reflecting present value of 2% discount): $23$69 million in digital assets

Via mark-to-market accounting: $23-$69 million in balance sheet appreciation

- Tax Relief Program:

175 million individual tokens issued

Corporate tokens issued and sold (with BCII participation)

BCII allocation: approximately 17.5 million individual tokens + share of corporate tokens

At conservative valuation ($50-$150 per token, reflecting 5-year discounted tax savings): $875 million$2.6 billion in digital assets

Via mark-to-market accounting: $875 million $2.6 billion in balance sheet appreciation

Total Token Asset Allocation Impact: ~$900 million $2.7 billion in Year 1 balance sheet appreciation

2. Transaction Fees Recurring Revenue from Trading Velocity

Every on-chain trade of a Coupon Token carries:

A protocol-level transaction fee, and/or

A share of any statutory transaction tax routed to BCII under its platform and servicing agreements.

Given the speculative nature of these instruments and the massive addressable base (46 million renters, 175 million filers, thousands of corporations), the annual trading volume can be enormous.

Housing Token Trading:

Estimated annual trading volume: 35x the initial token supply

46 million tokens 4x velocity average price ($10) = ~$1.84 billion in notional volume

At 0.035% transaction fee: ~$645,000 per year

Scaled across multiple housing programs: $50-$150 million annually

Tax Relief Token Trading:

Estimated annual trading volume: 23x the initial token supply (corporate + individual tokens)

175 million individual tokens + significant corporate issuance 2.5x velocity average price ($100) = ~$44+ billion in notional volume

At 0.035% transaction fee: ~$15.4 million per year

Scaled with high-velocity corporate participation: $500 million $1.5 billion annually

Total Recurring Transaction Fee Revenue: ~$550 million $1.65 billion annually

3. Platform, Infrastructure, and Licensing Fees (SaaS Model)

BCII's Coupon Token architecture provides:

Token issuance and lifecycle management,

Compliance and identity integrations,

Settlement and reporting infrastructure,

APIs for government agencies, Treasury, and corporate participants.

For this, BCII charges:

One-time implementation fees for each large program (housing, federal tax, state programs, large corporate issuers): $50$500 million per major deployment,

Ongoing platform/SaaS fees based on volume, number of users, and advanced feature sets: $100-$500 million annually.

Total SaaS & Licensing Revenue: ~$150-$750 million annually

4. Corporate Coupon Token Programs (Beyond Tax Relief)

Separate from federal tax tokens, corporations can also deploy Coupon Tokens for:

Customer incentives and loyalty (discount tokens, rewards),

Digital dividends and shareholder rewards,

Short-seller defense mechanisms (forcing delivery via on-chain entitlements).

In these cases, corporations buy or fund the initial token pool and pay BCII for:

Technology licensing,

Program operation,

Integration and analytics.

And BCII participates in token allocations and transaction-based fees.

MULTIPLICITY OF MARKETS FOR COUPON TOKEN

The two JD Unfiltered examples housing and federal debt demonstrate flexibility, not limits. Coupon Token architecture can be extended to:

State and municipal housing and tax programs,

Healthcare subsidies and insurance credits,

Student debt restructuring and education incentives,

Energy transition incentives (grid credits, EV subsidies),

Corporate ESG and employee-ownership schemes.

In each case, BCII's role is the same: provide the core tokenization infrastructure, IP, and rails that turn future obligations public or private into liquid, tradeable asset classes.

CEO STATEMENT

"The key insight in these JD Unfiltered papers is simple but radical," said Joseph M. Salvani, CEO of BCII Enterprises Inc. "You can take a future obligation whether it's a housing subsidy, a tax bill, or a corporate liability and, through Coupon Token, transform it into a tradeable asset that markets will price, trade, and fund.

For renters, that means a 2% mortgage discount embedded in a token, plus a $24,000 down payment grant if they exercise it to buy a home. If they sell that token to someone else, they've monetized their benefit; the buyer gets the 2% discount but the grant is gone. This creates powerful incentives for the housing program to work while generating massive trading volume.

For individuals, it means a permanent 10% tax cut five years from now. For corporations, it means the ability to purchase tokens that permanently reduce their tax burden. For the federal government, it means turning an unsustainable deficit and interest bill into a path toward surplus and creditor status.

For BCII, it means becoming the infrastructure layer for this entire transformation earning revenues from token allocation, trading velocity, and platform licensing across multiple trillion-dollar markets.

ABOUT BCII ENTERPRISES INC.

BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII) is a blockchain-focused financial technology company developing and commercializing its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture. BCII's mission is to transform static liabilities and tax obligations into dynamic, tradeable digital assets that benefit individuals, corporations, and governments alike.

ABOUT JD UNFILTERED

JD Unfiltered is the research and thought-leadership platform of Daniel Walsh and Joseph M. Salvani, co-founders of BCII. It presents detailed, economically grounded blueprints for using Coupon Tokens to solve systemic challenges in housing, taxation, and public finance.

