PR Newswire
09.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Market Update + Target Opens Newly Transformed 'Target SoHo' in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE market update for market insights as trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the market update on December 9th

  • Traders await the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of the year. Markets are pricing in with near certainty a 0.25% rate cut, following the Fed's two-day policy meeting that begins today, with the announcement expected Wednesday.
  • NYSE-listed Target unveils a reimagined SoHo store led by incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke. The concept includes a beauty bar, selfie checkout, and curated home and fashion pieces. NYSE's Ashley Mastronardi spoke with Target's VP of Creative Curation-watch the interview on the NYSE TV app.
  • Twenty One Capital goes public today on the NYSE under ticker XXI, becoming the exchange's largest Bitcoin treasury company with $4 billion in Bitcoin. CEO Jack Mallers delivered remarks before ringing the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell
Twenty One Capital (NYSE: XXI) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) celebrates its investor day

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841834/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_9.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-market-update--target-opens-newly-transformed-target-soho-in-new-york-302636887.html

