END OF THE DISPUTE WITH THE GRAND EST REGION: THE COUR DE CASSATION ISSUES A FINAL RULING IN FAVOR OF GECI INTERNATIONAL

GECI International ("the Company") announces that on December 3, 2025, the French Cour de cassation issued a final ruling of partial cassation without referral, confirming that the second of the three guarantees - specifically, the one granted in 2011 for the second advance to Sky Aircraft - was unenforceable against the Company, due to the lack of approval by the Board of Directors as required under Article L.225-35 of the French Commercial Code.

As a result, no repayment of the €6.1 million advance can be, nor should have been, claimed from GECI International.

Since the guarantee relating to the first advance has not been pursued since the initial court ruling, only the third and final advance of €5 million remains, of which €4 million has been withheld since 2014. The enforceability of the remaining €1 million is strictly governed by an agreement that caps any potential repayment at 10% of the annual net income of the holding company GECI International.

This agreement and the ruling of the Cour de cassation enable GECI International to bring closure to a dispute involving events dating back more than ten years. However, in line with the principle of prudence, the Group will continue to report the outstanding balance in the appendix of its financial report under "Off-Balance Sheet Commitments."

GECI International remains fully committed to advancing its strategic transformation around its two core divisions, Digital and Technology.

This strategic focus positions GECI International sustainably across high-growth technology markets and supports long-term value creation.

NEXT DATE

Half-year results 2025-26, to be released on December 19, 2025, after market close.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a key player in the fields of Digital and Technology. Since 1980, the Group has been committed to designing and delivering smart, high-value-added solutions for the Research, Industry, and Services sectors.

Present in Europe and Brazil and backed by a team of over 600 highly skilled professionals, GECI International operates in High-Performance Computing (HPC), Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and other emerging technologies. The Group's model is based on recognized expertise, tailor-made offerings, and a robust ecosystem of strategic partners.

GECI International is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN: FR001400M1R1 - - Ticker: ALGEC.

