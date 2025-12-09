CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Introduces a New Agentic, AI-Powered Evolution of Its Multi-Cloud Assessments Platform

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / CoreStack today announced the release of a major new, agentic, AI-powered version of its multi-cloud Assessments platform, delivering transformative intelligence, automation, and context-aware remediation to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators (SIs), and Enterprises. This generational upgrade reimagines how organizations evaluate cloud environments by replacing manual, episodic assessments with intelligent, continuous, and automated governance workflows.

As multi-cloud architectures grow more complex, traditional assessment processes struggle to keep pace. Fragmented tools, inconsistent frameworks, and time-consuming evidence collection frequently slow cloud transformation initiatives. The newly enhanced platform addresses these challenges by combining a powerful multi-cloud assessment engine with CoreStack's latest agentic AI capabilities, enabling users to accelerate assessments, surface deeper contextual insights, and operationalize remediation faster and more accurately than ever before.

Intelligent Multi-Cloud Assessment, Purpose-Built for Scale

The upgraded platform supports assessments across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and custom frameworks through a unified workflow. Automated scans use a library of 3,000+ policies to provide deep visibility into risks, misconfigurations, and optimization opportunities. Enhanced reporting delivers clear visualizations, executive-ready summaries, and detailed exports for informed decision-making. Multi-tenant hierarchy and identity isolation enable partners to deliver assessments at scale while maintaining strong security and separation across customer environments.

These improvements significantly reduce assessment cycle times while ensuring consistency, accuracy, and repeatability across organizations of all sizes.

Breakthrough Agentic AI Capabilities

The release introduces CoreStack's most advanced AI features to date, establishing a new standard for intelligent assessment operations:

Assessments AI Agent - A conversational, intent-driven assistant that plans assessments, orchestrates scans, interprets findings, and initiates remediation actions through natural language or API. It reduces manual work, improves precision, and accelerates issue resolution.

Agentic Feed - A dynamic intelligence stream that proactively alerts users to posture changes, new risks, anomalies, and opportunities for improvement. It shifts assessments from periodic snapshots to always-current, subscription-driven intelligence.

MCP Integration - Enables partners and enterprises to embed assessment capabilities directly into their own platforms, dashboards, and internal AI agents, unlocking scalable assessment-as-a-service offerings and tighter operational integration.

These agentic capabilities transform the assessment from reactive to predictive and from manual to automated, ensuring cloud posture is aligned with organizational goals.

From Assessment to Continuous Governance

The enhanced platform provides a seamless path from insight to action. Remediation can be triggered through the AI Agent, the platform UI, or MCP workflows. When integrated with CoreStack Cumulus, assessment outcomes flow into guardrails, policy enforcement, and compliance programs, enabling continuous governance and faster cloud transformation.

CEO Statement

"Assessments must evolve as rapidly as the cloud environments they evaluate," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, Founder & CEO of CoreStack. "This new agentic, AI-powered release transforms assessments into an intelligent, automated, and continuous capability, empowering organizations to assess faster, remediate smarter, and govern with confidence."

Availability

The new agentic, AI-powered Assessments platform is available immediately worldwide as part of the CoreStack Cloud Governance & Security Platform and through major cloud marketplaces.

