GrammaTech Launches Dykondo on Platform One Marketplace to Streamline Secure Container Deployments

ITHACA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / GrammaTech, a long-trusted provider of cybersecurity services and tools that improve and accelerate software development, today announced it has achieved "Awardable" status with its Dykondo (DYnamic KONtainer Debloater/Optimizer): Debloating container images for reduced attack surface and optimized edge deployments offering through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace. This designation allows government buyers to easily acquire GrammaTech's container debloating capability for mission-critical efforts. GrammaTech's solution, developed with support from the Office of Naval Research, is designed to provide an automated solution for container debloating.

Container images frequently include unnecessary software, libraries, and files that are irrelevant to specific deployments, resulting in bloated images that increase attack surfaces, trigger false positives in static container scans, and impose unnecessary storage and bandwidth burdens. While current best practices rely on manual Dockerfile optimization, this is time-consuming and limited in scope. Dykondo automates container debloating by removing superfluous components from recognized application and file types, returning a lean, secure image. The result: smaller images, fewer false vulnerability reports, reduced deployment overhead, and a minimized attack surface, without the need for complex Dockerfile tuning.

"This recognition from Platform One highlights the innovation and impact of our ONR-supported research, translating into deployable cybersecurity capabilities for national defense." said Dan Goodwin, CEO of GrammaTech.

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, 5-minute long readily-awardable solutions, which address the Government's greatest requirements in hardware, software and service solutions. "With Dykondo now available through the P1 Solutions Marketplace, government teams can easily integrate advanced container hardening into their software pipelines, increasingly a priority for securing edge environments." said Dr. Lucja Kot, Vice President of Research at GrammaTech.

GrammaTech was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the P1 Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing a solution video can create a P1Solutions Marketplace account at https://p1-marketplace.com/.

This material is based upon work supported by ONR under Contract No. N00014-21-C-1032. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of ONR.

GrammaTech is a provider of advanced cybersecurity services and leading developer of software-assurance solutions. Our origin story began in the computer science department at Cornell University and now traverses a thirty-five-year company history of delivering cutting-edge cyber capability in support of government, intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. GrammaTech technology is used by software developers and system defenders alike, everywhere reliability and security are paramount. It covers threat detection and mitigation, malware analysis, machine learning and automation, migration to memory safe languages, attack surface area reduction, and software supply chain integrity.

