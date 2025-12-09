LED iBond International A/S: Flemming Thomsen steps down as Interim CEO

Company Announcement no. 133/2025 (December 09, 2025)

The Board of Directors have today decided to terminate the collaboration with Interim CEO Flemming Thomsen with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors has begun a search for a new CEO.

# # #

Further Information

Michael Brag, Chairman

Mobile: +45 25 10 12 00

Email: mbr@ledibond.com

Company contact

LED iBond International A/S

Ryttermarken 10, 1

3520 Farum

Denmark

CVR 36041609

+45 7070 7855

info@ledibond.com

www.ledibond.com

Certified advisor

HC Andersen Capital

Bredgade 23B, 2.

1260 København K

Telephone: +45 30 93 18 87

Email: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About LED iBond International A/S

Founded in 2014, LED iBond A/S offers sustainable, innovative lighting solutions, based on years of development and deep knowledge of modern LED technology combined with advanced packaging and simple assembly technology.

LED iBond is focusing on three key business lines: Parking Facilities (Parking Houses & Solar Carports), Indoor Farming (Greenhouses & Vertical farms) and Service Stations (Canopies & Car Wash).

Our technology platforms TRACY®, GRACY and HORTISABER offer unique value propositions.

TRACY® and GRACY are developed to meet demands for high design flexibility, robustness, easy integration into building construction, less cables and low total costs of ownership due to market leading energy efficiency.

HORTISABER is a new generation of LED grow lights for indoor farming. It's developed to meet the demands from modern greenhouse productions with outstanding energy efficiency, light uniformity, superior passive cooling design that enhances the lifespan significantly and the unique linear slim-line design ensures minimal daylight shadow.

LED iBond's lighting solutions has been installed in many large-scale projects ranging from Parking Houses, Charging Hubs, Solar Carports and Greenhouses to customised illumination projects such as shopping centres, intelligent shelf lighting and elevator ceilings.

LED iBond is a Danish design and manufacturing company.

LED iBond International A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark (ticker: LEDIBOND).

