EDF: Appointment of Béatrice Bigois to the EDF group Executive Committee

Appointment of Béatrice Bigois to the EDF group Executive Committee

Béatrice Bigois has been appointed Group Senior Executive Vice-President, Customers & Energy Services, effective January 1, 2026. She succeeds Marc Benayoun, who has been appointed advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EDF group, responsible for the electrification of uses and the electrical system. He will retain his duties as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edison. Philipp Büssenschütt is appointed Chief Executive Officer of EDF Trading. He succeeds Béatrice Bigois, who will hold this position until the end of December 2025.

Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am delighted to welcome Béatrice Bigois to the EDF Executive Committee. She will bring her in-depth knowledge of the Group, the energy markets, and her experience of the Group's commercial and financial challenges, particularly in France and the United Kingdom. I warmly thank Marc Benayoun for his commitment to the EDF Group. Since 2019, he has successfully led the renewal of EDF's commercial policy and will continue to support the Group on its strategic issues, including the electrification of uses and the electricity system, which are pillars of our corporate project."

About Béatrice Bigois:

Béatrice Bigois is 56 years old and has a dual French British citizenship. She is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École nationale des Ponts et Chaussées.

She began her career in 1994 within EDF's Financial Department. In 1999, she joined London Electricity where she developed trading and risk management functions. In 2003, she returned to France to set up EDF's medium-term optimization department before establishing and heading EDF Trading's Paris office. In 2008, back in the United Kingdom, Béatrice Bigois took over as Financial Director of EDF Trading before being appointed Managing Director Customers at EDF Energy in 2014. In 2020, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of EDF Trading, a position she will hold until end of December 2025.

About Philipp Büssenschütt:

Philipp Büssenschütt is 55 years old and has an Austrian citizenship. He holds a master's degree in mining engineering from the Technical University of Leoben in Austria. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) by the CFA Institute.

He began his career in 1996 as an private equity analyst. After a period at Enron Europe Limited, he joined EDF Trading in 2002 where he held a number of senior roles. In 2009, after a year in Houston, Texas, where he served as Head of Origination for North America, he returned to the United Kingdom in charge of all EDF Trading's origination activities. In 2013, he joined the EDF Trading Executive Committee, first as Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Origination and Business Development, and since 2019 in charge of Origination, Business Development and Trading.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts