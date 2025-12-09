Omio joins forces with Direct Ferries, unlocking unparalleled ferry access to international travellers

Strategic global partnership integrates over 2,000 ferry routes and 150 carriers

BERLIN, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global travel booking platform for multimodal transport, today announced a new strategic partnership with Direct Ferries, the premier international ferry service. The collaboration involves integrating Direct Ferries' extensive network, which comprises over 2,000 routes from 150 additional carriers.

The partnership, signed in July 2025 and set to go live this December, represents a major step forward in Omio's mission to unify all modes of transport worldwide. It will expand ferry options in key regions such as Northern Europe (Sweden, Norway, Finland, UK, Ireland) and introduce new multimodal travel opportunities in Southeast Asia, where Omio already connects flights and buses, as well as across North America, where Omio unifies trains, flights and buses. In addition, the collaboration opens entirely new geographical markets for Omio's global audience, such as Australasia, Central America and the Caribbean.

Ferries are an increasingly popular choice among Omio users thanks to their flexibility and diverse travel experiences. Beyond scenic coastal journeys, ferries offer a wide range of travel options, from long-distance overnight routes with private cabins to fast connections between islands. They provide a convenient and practical way to travel, often allowing passengers to bring vehicles, bicycles, or extra luggage. Thanks to the partnership with Direct Ferries, Omio travellers can now explore Southeast Asia's peak season routes: Phuket - Koh Phi Phi, Phuket - Koh Lanta or Koh Samui - Koh Tao, now available directly via Omio.

Veronica Diquattro, President, B2C and Supply at Omio, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Direct Ferries, instantly elevating our ferry booking options across multiple regions. This collaboration represents a major leap towards our vision of seamless global multimodal travel, empowering travellers with greater choice, convenience, and flexibility than ever before."

Niall Walsh, CEO at Direct Ferries, said: "At Direct Ferries, we are proud to support Omio's expansion, one of the world's leading travel brands. The ferry sector has traditionally been complex and fragmented, but the Direct Ferries Connect API, acting as a global ferry GDS, now simplifies this through a single agreement and one unified technical integration. It gives Omio instant access to our full worldwide ferry inventory. We're excited to support Omio as it brings even greater choice to travellers worldwide."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com



About Direct Ferries

Founded in 1999, Direct Ferries is the world's leading ferry ticketing platform, offering travellers seamless access to the largest selection of ferry routes and operators worldwide. With over 4,000 routes and 300+ ferry companies in its network, Direct Ferries delivers unmatched reach and convenience for both customers and travel industry partners. By consolidating schedules, prices, and ticket availability into a single, user-friendly interface, it simplifies ferry bookings for millions of travellers each year. Through Direct Ferries Connect, the company continues to innovate in ferry distribution via its ferry GDS, providing travel businesses with scalable, efficient access to high-quality ferry inventory. directferries.com

