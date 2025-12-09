Ignyte Assurance Platform: Ignyte Partners With SBIR Advisors for Helping Clients Achieve CMMC

Ignyte is pleased to announce a joint partnership with SBIR Advisors to provide customer support through their compliance journeys.

MIAMISBURG, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Ignyte Assurance Platform is an integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance solution that solves the challenges facing high-scale multi-regulatory environments with continuous operational security data feeds. Ignyte is pleased to announce a joint partnership with SBIR Advisors to provide customer support through their compliance journeys.

This collaboration bridges the gap between cybersecurity compliance and federal innovation acceleration. By combining Ignyte's trusted GRC platform; used across the defense, healthcare, and federal sectors; with SBIR Advisors' deep expertise in non-dilutive funding and commercialization strategy, the partnership will empower more emerging tech companies to succeed in the federal market.

"As more SBIR-funded startups scale into federal supply chains, they face growing scrutiny on cybersecurity, CMMC readiness, and compliance risk," said Max Aulakh, Managing Director of Ignyte. "Partnering with SBIR Advisors allows us to jointly equip these innovators with both the funding support and the operational compliance infrastructure needed to compete confidently."

SBIR Advisors, founded by industry veterans with over 30 years of experience, helps companies secure and commercialize millions in SBIR/STTR funds and contract awards. With this partnership, their clients will gain early access to Ignyte's AI-enabled compliance automation tools, allowing them to address CMMC and ATO requirements as they grow.

"Ignyte's platform fills a critical gap for SBIR teams preparing to do business with federal agencies," said Sam Riehn, CEO of SBIR Advisors. "Compliance is no longer a back-office task; it's a barrier or a bridge to market. We're excited to help our clients cross that bridge with Ignyte."

Together, the two companies aim to de-risk the path to commercialization for the next generation of federal innovators, by integrating compliance strategy into the earliest stages of the SBIR lifecycle.

About SBIR Advisors

SBIR Advisors is a leading consultancy helping startups win and scale SBIR/STTR funding. From proposal development to post-award commercialization, their team helps innovative companies navigate the federal R&D ecosystem and reach product-market fit within government markets. Learn more at www.sbiradvisors.com.

About Ignyte

Ignyte Assurance Platform is an integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance solution that solves the challenges facing multi-regulatory environments, at high scale with continuous operational security data feeds. Its AI-enabled risk management software is designed to help Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) manage cyber & regulatory risk and meet multiple regulations at once by leveraging language and intent matching. It maximizes resource time, produces real-time reports, automates the evidence collection processes, and increases overall trust in the organization's regulatory compliance response. As a result, it has reportedly improved the efficiency and GRC efforts of organizations in healthcare, defense industrial base, and other industries. Ignyte was awarded an Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-Up grant to help advance work on a 5-year US Air Force CRADA (Cooperative Research & Development Agreement) and a US Navy Patent License Agreement. Ignyte can be reached at www.ignyteplatform.com .

