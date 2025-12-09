Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Year-End Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Year-End Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 10-11, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

*All Times EST Wednesday, December 10, 2025 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Nano-X Imaging, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) 9:15-9:45 ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) 10:00-10:30 Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) ***** 10:45-11:15 Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Oil States (NYSE:OIS) 11:30-12:00 The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Koppers (NYSE:KOP) 12:15-12:45 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX:LGDTF) 1:00-1:30 ***** Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) 1:45-2:15 American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) NCS Multistage (NASDAQNCSM) Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) 2:30-3:00 Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) The FUTR Corporation (TSX-V:FTRC) ***** 3:15-3:45 Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:MEHA) SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Atlas Salt Inc. (TSX-V:SALT) 4:00-4:30 The Beachbody Company (NASDAQ:BODI) Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER) Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) 1x1s Only (10th) 51Talk (NYSE American:COE) Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) *****

*All Times EST Thursday, December 11, 2025 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) The Trendlines Group (OTCQX:TRNLY) ***** 9:15-9:45 Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Owlting Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) ***** 10:00-10:30 Koil Energy (OTCQB:KLNG) Lead Real Estate., Ltd (NASDAQ:LRE) USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) 10:45-11:15 Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) 11:30-12:00 Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX:SLVTF) 12:15-12:45 XBP Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:XBP) West Red Lake Gold (OTCQB:WRLGF) ***** 1:00-1:30 Strattec Security Corp (NASDAQ:STRT) First Business Bank (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Mtron Industries, Inc (NYSE American:MPTI) 1:45-2:15 ***** Highland Copper Company (TSX-V:HI)(OTCQB:HDRSF) ***** 2:30-3:00 ***** TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ:ABL) 3:15-3:45 SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)

*[Pre-Recorded]* P2 Gold Inc. (OTCQB:PGLDF) Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTG) 4:00-4:30 Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) ***** 1x1s Only (11th) 51Talk (NYSE American:COE) FreightCar America, Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA)(NASDAQ:SRTAW) Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) *****

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

