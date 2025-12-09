Shaquille O'Neal Brings 8th Annual Shaq's Fun House Presented by Credit One Bank to San Francisco for Big Game Weekend

T-Pain, Tiësto, Disco Lines and DJ Diesel, will headline the part carnival, part festival, larger than life experience on Friday, February 6, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / The Official Unofficial Kickoff of Big Game Weekend is Back! The celebration created and produced by Medium Rare & Authentic Live, begins in unbeatable style with the return of the 8th Annual Shaq's Fun House Presented by Credit One Bank, the larger-than-life spectacle that's part festival, carnival, and circus. Created and hosted by NBA Hall of Famer and global showman Shaquille O'Neal, this legendary event will bring its signature high-octane energy to the Bay Area as Shaq transforms the historic Cow Palace. Guests will experience massive performances from T-Pain, Tiësto, Disco Lines, plus a full carnival midway packed with rides, games, and immersive interactive attractions - all designed to deliver the most extravagant celebration yet. All-Inclusive Open Bar Tickets start at $249.99, with premium VIP tickets and exclusive VIP Tables also available beginning this Friday at 10:00AM PT. Fans can pre-register for tickets beginning now to secure the lowest pricing at www.ShaqsFunHouse.com .

Brought to life by powerhouse brand partners such as Credit One Bank , Anheuser-Busch, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, Pepsi, Verizon, BeatBox Beverages, and more, this oversized adult playground is unlike any traditional Big Game Weekend party. Now celebrating its eighth year, Shaq's Fun House has earned its reputation as the unofficial kickoff to the weekend's biggest celebrations.

Across nearly a decade, Shaq's Fun House has cemented itself as one of the most exciting and star-powered events, delivering massive performances from legends like Lil Wayne, John Summit, Snoop Dogg, and Pitbull, along with an A-list guest year after year. Past attendees include Adam Levine, Jack Harlow, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Bert Kreischer, Alix Earle, Lamar Jackson, Floyd Mayweather, Tim Tebow, Michael Phelps, LeSean McCoy, Chad Johnson, Russell Wilson, Jeremy Renner, David Dobrik, Daymond John, Nate Diaz, Allen Iverson, Tiffany Haddish, Guy Fieri and many more.

World-Class Talent and Performances

Shaq's Fun House presented by Credit One Bank is leveling up again with a powerhouse lineup! Leading the charge is the multi-platinum hitmaker and cultural trailblazer T-Pain. Hailed by critics and fans for his massive return to the forefront of music, T-Pain is hotter than ever, celebrating a powerful resurgence with an arsenal of fan-favorite classics that guarantee a party like no other. Joining the celebration is dance music icon Tïesto, the global dance-music icon whose legendary career, festival-shaking anthems, and high-energy sets have made him one of the most influential DJs of all time. Bringing the feel-good festival energy is special guest Disco Lines, the viral dance phenomenon whose infectious sound, fueled by the massive success of his hit "No Broke Boys," continues to light up stages worldwide.

The man of the hour, DJ Diesel, will take over the decks with his signature blend of hard-hitting electronic beats and Shaq-sized fun. Myles O'Neal, the versatile DJ and style icon, will bring his dynamic sound and cutting-edge energy to the stage, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

San Francisco: A Festival Like No Other

Shaq's Fun House presented by Credit One Bank is taking over San Francisco with an all-new West Coast flair, transforming Big Game Weekend into an immersive, larger-than-life celebration. Guests will enjoy beverages from partners like Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, and BeatBox Beverages and the experience will be elevated with Bay Area-inspired cuisine, premium hospitality, and the unmistakable energy that only Shaq can bring.

The event will feature oversized carnival rides, custom built experiential activations from brand partners, interactive games, circus performances, VIP hospitality, and more, creating a festival experience - creating a festival environment that captures the bold, creative spirit of San Francisco.

"From day one, I wanted Shaq's Fun House to be the party for the people," said Shaquille O'Neal. "A lot of Big Game events feel like they are only for VIPs. At my party, you buy a ticket and your night is taken care of. The music, the rides, the food, the open bar, the wild moments, it is all included so you can just show up and have fun. San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world, and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game"

Newsworthy Brand Partners & Experiences

Shaq's Fun House presented by Credit One Bank is teaming up with an elite roster of brand partners to deliver the most interactive, over-the-top Big Game Weekend experience San Francisco has ever seen. This year's event at the legendary Cow Palace will feature massive experiential activation that improve the fan experience, carnival rides, immersive fan zones, custom mixology bars, VIP moments, and unforgettable appearances by SHAQ himself - all powered by some of the biggest brands in America.

Credit One Bank: Presenting Partner of Shaq's Fun House

Credit One Bank joins Shaq's Fun House as the presenting partner, bringing an all-new fan experience to Big Game Weekend. Credit One Bank will anchor the festival with a one-of-a-kind photo experience that invites fans to shoot a hoop and "Shaq Proof Your Credit." People will be given branded basketballs with the top tips from Shaq and Credit One Bank on ways to protect or re-build your credit, then asked to take a shot on a "Shaq Proof" basketball backboard for an epic photo capture. This activation taps into the nostalgic insight that the professional basketball league had to create "Shaq Proof" backboards to withstand Shaq's powerful slam dunks.

"We're thrilled to bring a little fun to credit education with Shaq, who has long championed financial literacy through a simple to follow playbook," said Amber Greenwalt, Senior Vice President of Brand & Advertising at Credit One Bank. "This partnership strategically pairs our purpose of being a force for financial momentum with Shaq's passion for financial literacy. We can't wait to see people "Shaq Proof" their credit with our activation and hope it inspires people to reimagine how they think about and manage their credit."

Along with this high-energy fan activity designed to showcase the brand's commitment to credit education and planning for what's ahead, Credit One Bank will be distributing premium giveaways. Credit One Bank cardmembers will also enjoy expedited entry, offering a seamless arrival that lets them dive right into the Shaq's Fun House experience.

Shaq-A-Licious: The Ultimate Candy Takeover

Building on the excitement of Shaquille O'Neal's number one candy with The Hershey Company,Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies will turn Shaq's Fun House into a candy playground fit for the world's biggest kid. Fans can get their hands on the wildly popular gummies featuring Shaq's larger-than-life face and step into the action with the Shaq-A-Licious Slam Dunk Photo Wall, a gravity-defying, social-ready moment where guests can jump, pose mid-air, and capture the perfect dunk.

Inside the Shaq-A-Licious zone, guests will also catch the first hints that something new and big is coming from Shaq and Hershey. No details yet, but the next Shaq-sized move in the candy aisle will allow guests at Shaq's Fun House to be some of the first to try what's next.

Pepsi: The Official Carbonated Soft Drink of Shaq's Fun House

Shaq's favorite cola is bringing big flavor. As Official Soda of Shaq's Fun House, Pepsi will have a custom branded bar featuring exclusive Pepsi x Shaq's Fun House cocktails and mocktails crafted with the iconic cola, its superior tasting Pepsi Zero Sugar, and more fan favorites. Complimentary Pepsi will also be available across the festival so guests can stay refreshed all night long.

Anheuser-Busch: A Returning Staple

Anheuser-Busch returns with its strongest showing yet, featuring NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, Bud Light, and Cutwater across every GA bar, VIP bar, and VIP table at the festival. Guests will enjoy a dedicated NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer festival bar and experience featuring premium product displays bringing Anheuser-Busch's brands to life throughout Cow Palace.

Verizon: The Official Wireless Connectivity Partner

Stay connected during Shaq's Fun House. Verizon has you covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of Shaq's Fun House. Verizon customers can score exclusive tickets to the event through Verizon Access on the My Verizon app and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast lane - making it easier than ever to join the celebration.

BeatBox: The Official Party Punch Partner

BeatBox is turning Shaq's Fun House into their biggest party punch moment yet with a larger-than-life, custom-branded carnival game that feels straight out of a music festival midway. The immersive setup brings BeatBox's high-energy, live-show DNA to life and keeps the party going from DJ Diesel's set to the very last spin. Guests can sip FREE BeatBox across GA and VIP, plus at the BeatBox activation and bar, making it the ultimate fuel for Shaq's favorite night of the year.

Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig, Co-Founders of Medium Rare, said, "There's no other event during Big Game Weekend that combines the high-energy fun of carnival rides, games, circus performances, and world-class music in such a unique, all-inclusive experience. New Orleans brings the kind of energy and excitement that makes it the perfect place for Shaq's Fun House, and we're beyond excited to bring it to life in this incredible city."

General admission tickets start at $249.99 (available in very limited quantities) and will increase as the event date nears. This is a 21+ event, and tickets are available online at www.ShaqsFunHouse.com .

Medium Rare produces Shaq's Fun House in partnership with Authentic Brands Group. Medium Rare's track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history, including Gronk Beach, SI The Party, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, and The Shaq Bowl.

For more information about Shaq's Fun House presented by Credit One Bank or to purchase tickets, visit www.ShaqsFunHouse.com and follow along on social media at @ShaqsFunHouse on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com , in our Newsroom or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's lauded portfolio includes blockbuster events such as Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized for innovation and impact, Medium Rare Co-Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are recipients of six Webby Awards, named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 and INC 5000 lists, and honored on the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists. For more information, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

For more information, visit authentic.com .

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram and WeChat .

