Elevate Financial Partners Expands Business Planning Division Ahead of Critical 2025 Year-End Planning Season

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Elevate Financial Partners , an independent, multi-entity financial services organization offering integrated tax, insurance, investment, and business planning solutions, today announced significant growth across its advisory divisions - capping a milestone fourth year with an expanded suite of services designed to help individuals, families, and business owners prepare for the close of 2025. The firm is now scheduling year-end planning sessions before anticipated 2026 legislative changes take effect.

Stephen Peterson, Founder and Principal of Elevate Financial Partners in Newport Beach, CA

With several provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act set to expire at the end of 2025 - including potential changes to estate and gift tax exemptions, income tax brackets, and business deductions - Elevate is positioning its enhanced business planning capabilities as a timely resource for entrepreneurs, executives, and multi-generational families seeking to optimize their strategies before year-end.

"Year-end is always a critical planning window, but with the legislative landscape potentially shifting in 2026, this December may be especially important for people to take a comprehensive look at their financial picture," said Stephen Peterson, Founder and Principal of Elevate Financial Partners. "We expanded our business planning capabilities this year to meet increasing demand from entrepreneurs and professionals who need coordinated guidance across tax, estate, and business strategy that supports long-term financial success - not advice delivered in silos."

Throughout 2025, Elevate Financial Partners expanded its service model , talent bench, and planning capabilities to better serve a rapidly growing and diverse client base.

Expanded Business Planning Services

The firm broadened its business planning offerings to include:

Entity structuring for tax efficiency and liability protection

Business succession planning and ownership transition strategies

Business financial planning and cash flow analysis

Business risk management, retention, and benefit planning

Real estate analysis for cash-flow and tax-optimization modeling

Individualized business consulting and valuation support

These capabilities are integrated into Elevate's broader planning ecosystem, which combines personal financial planning, tax strategy, estate planning, insurance architecture, and investment management into one coordinated advisory experience. The firm offers tiered service models designed to make comprehensive planning accessible at different stages of wealth and business growth, from foundational guidance to ongoing monthly engagements.

The firm also added key team members in 2025, including a chief investment officer overseeing portfolio management, a tax attorney with CPA and MBA credentials, a partner supporting advanced tax and CFO strategy, in-house underwriting expertise, and dedicated advisors serving professional athletes and healthcare executives, along with additional analysts and client-service personnel.

Year-End Planning Considerations

With several Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions scheduled to expire, key areas to address before December 31 include:

Roth conversions while current tax brackets remain in effect

Estate plans and wealth transfers under the current gift tax exemption

Entity structures that may be affected by changes to business deductions

Life insurance funding strategies ahead of potential corridor adjustments

Charitable giving to maximize deductions at current income tax rates

"A year-end review allows us to identify meaningful opportunities and prepare our clients for the year ahead," said Tony Thornton, Vice President and Chief Financial Planner. "With so many provisions potentially changing in 2026, the decisions made before December 31 could have a lasting impact on a family's wealth transfer strategy or a business owner's tax position."

Elevate serves privately held business owners and professionals across diverse industries with clients located throughout the United States. The firm's Newport Beach headquarters houses its executive and planning teams, with the majority of client engagements conducted virtually.

Business owners, executives, and families interested in a year-end planning review are encouraged to schedule a complimentary consultation to assess their current strategies and explore opportunities ahead of 2026. Looking ahead, Elevate anticipates continued growth in 2026 with additional career opportunities available for experienced financial professionals seeking a dynamic, growth-oriented environment.

To schedule a year-end planning consultation or learn more about Elevate's services, visit www.elevatefinsvcs.com or contact the firm directly at (949) 876-5246.

About Elevate Financial Partners

Elevate Financial Partners is an independent, multi-entity financial services firm delivering integrated planning solutions to business owners, executives, professional athletes, and high-net-worth families nationwide. Through its five operating divisions-spanning life insurance, fee-based consulting, tax strategy, investment management, and alternative investments - the firm provides family-office-caliber guidance with tiered service models designed for clients at every stage of wealth. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Elevate also operates as a brokerage general agency (BGA) supporting independent financial professionals with advanced insurance strategies and distribution resources. For more information, connect on LinkedIn or visit www.elevatefinsvcs.com .

