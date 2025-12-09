Zensec (Formerly Solace Cyber): Zensec expands to Dubai, delivering national-level cyber resilience in the AI era

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensec, the cyber arm of Zenzero, has announced the opening of its UAE office, marking a major step in strengthening regional cyber resilience amid accelerating digital transformation. This expansion comes as cyber risk intensifies, both globally and locally, with AI-powered threats and quantum-driven vulnerabilities topping the agenda.

Recent thought-leadership at the World Economic Forum's Global Future Councils & Cybersecurity meeting in Dubai underscored the urgency: experts gathered in October 2025 to discuss how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing are redefining cyber risk. In particular, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE, described AI as "a new oil" that is reshaping both the offensive and defensive cyber landscape.

Why now?

As digital transformation accelerates in the Gulf, the threat landscape is evolving. Cybercriminals are now using AI-driven phishing, deepfakes, and other advanced techniques, while governments like the UAE are doubling down on multi-stakeholder resilience strategies. The WEF event highlighted how governance, innovation, and partnership are key pillars of national cyber strategy, precisely the kind of approach Zensec brings to its clients.

A trusted partner

By combining Zenzero's existing managed service provider (MSP) capabilities with Zensec's deep cyber-investigation and recovery strengths, Zensec provide a holistic service unmatched in the region. The 24/7 Security Operations Centre, combined with digital forensics and rapid response, ensures customers can prepare, respond, and recover with confidence.

"Conducting business in the UAE means operating at the frontier of digital innovation," said David Wing, Managing Director Zensec. "With Zensec's launch here, we are bringing world-class cyber resilience to an ecosystem that demands both agility and trust. We don't just defend, we help organisations build the resilience to bounce back stronger."

About Zensec / Zenzero

Zensec (formerly Solace Cyber) brings together digital forensics, incident response, and ransomware recovery. Operating 24/7, our team helps organisations contain threats, restore operations, and build resilience. As part of Zenzero, an MSP accredited by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), we combine broad IT expertise with a commitment to cyber excellence.

Zenzero is a certified B Corp, delivering IT services, cyber security, data and AI globally. With its expansion into Dubai, Zensec further strengthens its international footprint and commitment to enabling secure, resilient digital economies.

