Pacific Defense today announced the release of the SDR4320VP, its newest high-performance, ultra-wideband Software-Defined Radio (SDR) transceiver designed for demanding Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), radar, and cyber missions. The 3U OpenVPX plug-in card is aligned with SOSA, CMOSS, and OpenVPX MOSA standards and supports frequencies up to 18 GHz with 1 GHz of instantaneous analog bandwidth, as well as narrower, digitally processed bandwidth options for mission-tailored performance in size, weight and power-constrained environments.

At the core of the SDR4320VP is a leading-edge Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RFSoC) from the AMD Zynq UltraScale+ family, delivering a fully software-defined signal chain that supports rapid deployment of new waveforms, jamming techniques, radar modes, and adaptive direction-finding algorithms without hardware changes. The module includes extensive onboard FPGA resources and supports data rates up to 100 Gbps, enabling high-performance, real-time processing and data offload. In its default configuration, the SDR4320VP complies with the ANSI VITA 48.2 mechanical standard for VPX REDI conduction cooling and meets the ECC3 environmental class per VITA 47.

"The SDR4320VP continues our track record of delivering the most advanced MOSA products on the market," said Pedja Mitrovic, VP of Modular Products at Pacific Defense. "This SDR pushes the state of the art in 3U SOSA signal-processing capability, giving system designers greater power and flexibility to meet demanding mission requirements."

Key Features of the SDR4320VP

3U VPX form factor aligned to CMOSS, SOSA, and OpenVPX standards

Independent transmit and receive channels

Supports multi-card phase coherency for geolocation and beamforming

Band coverage from 10 MHz to 18 GHz with 1 GHz of IBW

Programmable digital downconverters (DDCs)

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), aligning with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard, and integrating capabilities through the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that enables warfighters to stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn

