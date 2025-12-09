International OCD Foundation: Most Americans With OCD Never Receive Effective Treatment, Landmark Study Finds

Analysis by the International OCD Foundation highlights widespread gaps in diagnosis and care

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / A study released today by the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) finds that millions of Americans living with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are not receiving care that could help them reclaim their lives.

Up to 10 million Americans live with OCD, yet only one in six receive a correct diagnosis. As a result, 95% of people in the U.S. with OCD do not receive the most effective treatment, despite strong evidence that specialized therapy can significantly reduce symptoms and restore daily functioning.

"Without effective care, people with OCD are left living with distress and limitations that don't have to define their lives," said Rebecca Deusser, Executive Director of the International OCD Foundation. "Treatments exist that help many people with OCD live productive, fulfilling lives, yet millions are suffering needlessly."

OCD is a common and serious mental health condition marked by intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors that can disrupt work, school, relationships, and everyday routines. Symptoms may involve fears related to contamination, safety, morality, religion, sexuality, or harm. Without appropriate treatment, OCD can severely diminish quality of life - yet many people struggle for years without answers or support.

The findings come from the largest analysis of OCD diagnosis and treatment patterns ever conducted, reviewing 10 years of electronic health records from 10.4 million patients across all 50 states. The research found that people affected by OCD are being failed at nearly every step - from recognition and diagnosis to referrals and access to treatment. Only a small fraction of diagnosed patients received exposure and response prevention (ERP), the evidence-based therapy shown to be most effective for treating OCD.

In response to the findings, the IOCDF is urging broad, system-level action to close the gap between what is known to work and what patients actually receive. Priorities include:

Implementing routine screening for OCD in all clinical and mental health settings

Expanding clinician training so more providers are prepared to accurately diagnose OCD and provide evidence-based treatment

Strengthening adherence to professional care guidelines

Raising public awareness that OCD is both serious and treatable

This research was conducted in collaboration with Guardian Research Network (GRN) and Resonance.

The full white paper, America's OCD Care Crisis: National Findings on the Failure of Effective OCD Treatment to Reach Patients, is available at www.iocdf.org/ocdcarecrisis .

About the International OCD Foundation: The IOCDF is the leading authority on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders including Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) and Hoarding Disorder. The largest 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in this space, we are dedicated to serving a broad community of individuals around the world along with their family members, loved ones, mental health professionals, and researchers.

