MMJ International Holdings: Campo Indictment Exposes DEA Rotted From Within - While Medical Cannabis Research and Patients Wait Seven Years

DEA corruption reaches new levels with the Campo indictment, even as the agency continues its unprecedented seven-year delay of MMJ International Holding's FDA sanctioned clinical trial program. for Huntington's Disease.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / When the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed its indictment against former DEA Deputy Chief Paul Campo on December 8, 2025, the headlines focused on the charges: narcoterrorism, laundering cartel money, facilitating cocaine trafficking, and even discussing weapons procurement for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

But this was not merely a scandal.

This was confirmation of something far more profound:

The Drug Enforcement Administration is in systemic collapse.

Campo-a Rhode Island native with longstanding ties to senior political figures-didn't just break the law. He inverted the very mission he claimed to uphold for 25 years. And his arrest exposes the same institutional failures responsible for the DEA's seven-year obstruction of legitimate medical cannabis research, including the life-saving work of MMJ BioPharma Cultivation.

This is no longer about one corrupt official.

It is about an agency whose failures are structural, constitutional, and dangerous.

United States Attorney Jay Clayton and DEA Administrator Terrance Cole announced the charges: Campo and his co-conspirator, former CIA operative Robert Sensi, allegedly agreed to:

Launder up to $12 million in cartel drug proceeds

Convert cash into cryptocurrency to evade law enforcement

Facilitate a 220-kilogram cocaine transaction worth $5 million

Explore purchasing AR-15s, M16s, grenade launchers, and explosives

Assist cartel operatives using insider knowledge from the DEA

Flash his DEA badge during cartel negotiations

This was not a momentary lapse. It was systematic, premeditated betrayal.

As prosecutors stated:

"Campo betrayed the mission he was entrusted with pursuing for his 25-year career with the DEA."

And Campo isn't alone. The DEA acknowledges at least 16 agents have been criminally charged in recent years.

What the indictment makes clear is simple:

The agency assigned to dismantle cartels has instead been penetrated by them.

While DEA Officials Allegedly Aided Cartels, DEA Leadership Sabotaged Medical Science

For seven years-2,500+ days - the DEA has blocked MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's ability to manufacture natural cannabis extracts for FDA-authorized clinical trials in Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

This is research the FDA approved. This is medicine the DEA legally authorized for importation.

This is science Congress mandated the DEA facilitate.

Instead, MMJ has faced:

1. A Deliberately Impossible Requirement

DEA demanded a "bona fide supply agreement" before licensure-even though federal law bans such agreements until after licensure.

It is a regulatory paradox by design.

2. An Unconstitutional Tribunal

MMJ was forced through a DEA administrative hearing in 2024.

In 2025, the Department of Justice admitted the entire DEA ALJ system is unconstitutional.

Meaning:

The judge had no lawful authority

The process violated the Constitution

MMJ's hearing was invalid from the start

Supreme Court rulings in Axon v. FTC and Jarkesy v. SEC affirmed these violations.

3. Direct Defiance of Congress

Federal statute requires DEA to process research applications in 60 days.

MMJ has waited seven years.

This is not delay. This is denial by obstruction.

4. A Collapse of Scientific Governance

A Yale Law Journal analysis concluded the scientific division of power in the Controlled Substances Act has collapsed entirely:

HHS defers

DEA dominates

Science is subordinated to ideology

The result: an enforcement agency making medical decisions it is neither trained nor authorized to make.

The Campo Case Proves the System Is Not Broken - It Is Captured

Campo wasn't an outsider.

He was:

Deputy Chief of DEA Financial Operations

Acting Chief of Congressional Affairs

A well-connected operator with access to political leaders

Someone trusted with safeguarding DEA's financial investigations

And according to the indictment, he used that access to enable the very cartels he spent decades claiming to fight.

Meanwhile:

DEA attorneys like Aarathi Haig defended unconstitutional tribunals

DEA policy architects like Matthew Strait left government to sell "controlled substance strategy" consulting

Former DEA official Louis Melione assisted BRC cannabis registrant in commercializing Schedule I substances he once blocked

DEA failed to stop fentanyl flooding into communities

DEA Thomas Prevoznik failed to regulate state THC products now exceeding 90% potency

DEA Anne Milgram failed to protect the public from synthetic hemp intoxicants

DEA failed to follow federal law on medical research

The only consistent pattern is failure.

Except when obstructing legitimate science.

On that, DEA has been remarkably efficient.

Campo's Indictment + DEA's Anti-Science Obstruction = An Agency That Cannot Be Trusted

Campo allegedly worked with cartels.

But DEA worked against medical scientists.

For Huntington's Disease patients.

For those with Multiple Sclerosis.

For families desperate for non-intoxicating, FDA-regulated cannabinoid therapeutics.

MMJ BioPharma is:

The U.S. company with FDA INDs

with FDA Orphan Drug Designation

with DEA Schedule I analytical lab authorizations

The only to manufacture GMP botanical cannabinoid softgels

And still-DEA refuses to act.

As MMJ CEO Duane Boise stated:

"The DEA cannot claim authority over public safety while simultaneously blocking the only safe, FDA-regulated alternative to the products causing national concern. Patients with Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis are paying the price."

High-Potency THC, Synthetic Cannabinoids, ER Psychosis Cases - The Crisis DEA Helped Create

With Congress now moving to re-criminalize intoxicating hemp derivatives and state dispensaries selling THC oils exceeding 90% potency, public health leaders are demanding scientific oversight.

MMJ offers exactly that:

Standardized pharmaceutical dosing

GMP manufacturing

FDA clinical oversight

Non-intoxicating formulations

A fully legal federal pathway

The medicine is ready. The capsules are manufactured. The clinical trials are prepared.

Only one thing is missing:

The DEA's signature.

A Path Forward - And a Call to Action for Administrator Terrance Cole

Administrator Terrance Cole inherited an agency in crisis:

Criminal infiltration

Constitutional violations

Scientific defiance

Public health failures

Policy capture

Campo's indictment makes reform not optional - but urgent.

The DEA's credibility cannot be restored without restoring scientific integrity.

That begins with the simplest action possible:

Issue MMJ BioPharma's Final Order Now.

Honor the law, respect science, and protect American patients.

As Boise concluded:

"America needs pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicine. MMJ is ready now. Patients cannot wait."

