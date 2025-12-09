A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree, the HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 Delivers 80Gbps Speed, Modular PCIe Expansion, and Rugged IP55 Protection Built for Creators, Engineers, and Power Users

Hyper, the creator of innovative tech accessories for creators and power users, today announced the launch of the HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 M.2 PCIe Enclosure. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree, this next-generation expansion solution delivers 80Gbps USB4 V2 connection for high-speed storage and modular PCIe expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208519630/en/

A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree: HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 Enclosure Redefines Modular Storage with 80Gbps Speed and PCIe Gen4 Power.

"With the rise of AI workloads, growing media file sizes, and more modular workflows, users need external solutions that match the workstation-level performance of built-in storage," said Gabi Iorio, Director of Global Marketing and Sales, Hyper. "The HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 Enclosure gives them PCIe Gen4 performance, modular expansion options, and rugged protection-all in a compact, user-friendly form factor."

Designed for creators, engineers, and professionals who require fast and reliable data transfer, the enclosure enables full PCIe Gen4 NVMe performance, supports AI-focused PCIe M.2 modules, and features tool-free installation with IP55 dust and water resistance for demanding field or travel environments.

Engineered for Speed, Expansion, and Durability

The HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 M.2 PCIe Enclosure delivers true PCIe Gen4 x4 performance via an 80Gbps USB4 V2 connection, enabling faster workflows for content creation, data science, AI development, and high-volume file transfers.

Its modular design supports PCIe M.2 components such as AI accelerators, allowing users to augment system performance without upgrading their entire laptop or workstation.

A precision-machined aluminum body provides passive thermal cooling, while the included silicone sleeve delivers IP55-rated dust and water protection-ideal for studio, office, or field applications. And with its tool-free snap-in installation, users can swap SSDs or PCIe modules in seconds.

Features

80Gbps USB4 V2 Performance: Experience next-generation bandwidth with true PCIe Gen4/3 NVMe speed for demanding workflows including 4K/8K editing, AI model inference, and rapid data transfer.

Experience next-generation bandwidth with true PCIe Gen4/3 NVMe speed for demanding workflows including 4K/8K editing, AI model inference, and rapid data transfer. Full PCIe Gen4/3 NVMe Compatibility: Unlock the full potential of PCIe Gen4 and Gen3 NVMe SSDs for maximum throughput and workstation-level responsiveness.

Unlock the full potential of PCIe Gen4 and Gen3 NVMe SSDs for maximum throughput and workstation-level responsiveness. Modular PCIe Expansion Supports PCIe M.2 cards such as AI accelerators for enhanced local computer performance without upgrading your laptop or desktop system.

Supports PCIe M.2 cards such as AI accelerators for enhanced local computer performance without upgrading your laptop or desktop system. External Power Support: Provides up to 18W of optional external USB-C power-in to support high-performance NVMe SSDs. When combined with up to 7.5W supplied by the host USB-C port, the enclosure delivers a total of up to 25W of power, suitable for high-draw NVMe devices as recommended by our supplier.

Provides up to 18W of optional external USB-C power-in to support high-performance NVMe SSDs. When combined with up to 7.5W supplied by the host USB-C port, the enclosure delivers a total of up to 25W of power, suitable for high-draw NVMe devices as recommended by our supplier. Tool-Free Installation Open, insert, and close-no screws required, this enclosure is ideal for dynamic workflows with multiple SSDs or PCIe modules.

Open, insert, and close-no screws required, this enclosure is ideal for dynamic workflows with multiple SSDs or PCIe modules. Premium Thermal Design: Aluminum body with an integrated thermal pad keeps drives running at peak speed under heavy load.

Aluminum body with an integrated thermal pad keeps drives running at peak speed under heavy load. IP55 Protection: The included silicone sleeve shields the enclosure from dust and water spray-built for use in studios, labs, and field environments.

Availability and Pricing

The HyperDrive Next USB4 V2 M.2 PCIe Enclosure (HD2500GL) is available starting today for $199.99 SRP throughout the United States, Europe, and other key global regions.

Assets:

https://targus.mediavalet.com/portals/HyperDrive-Next-USB4V2-Enclosure-media-preview

About HYPER

Celebrating 20 years of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, Hyper specializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions. Learn more at hypershop.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

©2025 Hyper. Hyper and HyperDrive are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and certain other countries. USB4 is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208519630/en/

Contacts:

Rachel Neppes Head of PR

714-575-7432