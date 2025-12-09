Jackrabbit Technologies Receives Fast 50 Award From CBJ

Jackrabbit Technologies has been recognized as one of the Charlotte Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 Award winners.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Jackrabbit Technologies, the leading provider of cloud-based class management software for youth activities, has been recognized as one of the Charlotte Business Journal's 2025 Fast 50 Award winners. The Fast 50 program honors the region's fastest-growing private companies based on three years of verified financial performance.

The final rankings for this year's recipients were announced at the Fast 50 Awards Dinner on December 4th. Each nominee was independently evaluated by the accounting firm BRC, which reviewed the past three years of financial data and ranked companies based on verified revenue growth.

"This award is more than a recognition of our continued growth; it reflects the heart, dedication, and passion our team brings every day to support our clients. We challenge ourselves year after year to keep innovating and shaping the class management software market so we can make a meaningful impact on future generations." - Mark Mahoney, CEO, Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit's success is rooted in its Core Values, which are centered around helping youth activity organizations thrive with simpler operations, achievable growth, and long-term results. Many employees have backgrounds as facility owners, giving them the unique ability to support customers with genuine empathy and insight. This authentic connection strengthens customer trust and drives long-term success.

As Jackrabbit enters the new year, the company remains dedicated to empowering youth activity organizations through ongoing innovation, trusted support, and solutions designed to make center operations easier and more effective.

About Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit Technologies is the industry leader in providing cloud-based class management software to youth activity centers, including swim schools, gymnastics & cheer gyms, and dance studios, serving more than 17,000 schools in 35 countries. Jackrabbit delivers innovative, feature-rich solutions, including enrollment and registration management, billing, and staff and parent portals. As a SaaS solution, Jackrabbit Technologies empowers organizations through modern technology by helping owners and office staff streamline and grow operations to operate more efficiently, so they can get back to supporting the youth activity industry. Learn more by visiting Jackrabbit Technologies Newsroom .

