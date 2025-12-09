Inspired Spine: Dr. Hamid Abbasi Concludes High-Impact Surgical Training Tour Across Pakistan and the UAE, Advancing Global Access to Minimally Invasive Spine Care

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Dr. Hamid Abbasi, internationally recognized pioneer of the OLLIF (Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion) and Trident SIJ fusion procedures, has completed a landmark multi-nation educational and training tour across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates-further accelerating global adoption of transformative minimally invasive spine surgery.

Advanced Training & Live Surgeries at Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College, Karachi

Dr. Abbasi began the tour in Karachi, Pakistan, at Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College, where he worked closely with Prof. Salman Sharif, Head of Neurosurgery. More than 30 highly engaged surgeons and medical professionals participated in an immersive cadaver lab focused on the OLLIF and SIJ fusion techniques.

Key achievements in Karachi included:

A full cadaver-based training lab on OLLIF and SIJ fusion

Two successful OLLIF procedures performed

One Trident SIJ fusion procedure completed

Interactive educational sessions attended by a large multidisciplinary group

Dr. Abbasi noted the exceptional enthusiasm of the surgical community and emphasized the enormous potential of these techniques for regions where traditional surgical capacity is limited.

Thought Leadership at WFNS in Dubai

Following the Karachi program, Dr. Abbasi flew to Dubai to present at the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) Spine Congress. His presentations highlighted the speed, safety, and accessibility of the OLLIF and Trident SIJ fusion systems-drawing strong interest from global neurosurgical leaders exploring solutions for high-volume, resource-strained environments.

Training 40+ Surgeons at ENDOspine UAE in Sharjah

Alongside Dr. Shiraz Munshi, Dr. Abbasi continued to Sharjah to contribute to ENDOspine UAE, held at the Sharjah Surgical Institute, University of Sharjah College of Medicine.

At this advanced training program, Dr. Abbasi trained over 40 surgeons and spine specialists from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe in hands-on OLLIF and SIJ fusion techniques. The program emphasized streamlined workflows, shorter operative times, and dramatically improved access for patients who otherwise lack surgical options.

Expanding Global Access Through Open Intellectual Property

A major driver of worldwide adoption has been Inspired Spine's decision last year to donate its intellectual property-free of charge-to developing countries.

This unprecedented move allows local manufacturers to produce OLLIF and Trident hardware affordably for their own markets, removing cost barriers that have historically prevented hospitals in low-resource regions from adopting advanced spine technologies.

A Global Movement in Motion

Across Karachi, Dubai, and Sharjah, Dr. Abbasi engaged with physicians from more than 15 countries, and has since received invitations from over a dozen nations to bring formal OLLIF and SIJ fusion training programs to their hospitals and universities.

"These techniques are spreading quickly because they solve real problems, especially in countries where resources are not as plentiful as in the West," Dr. Abbasi noted. "In many developing countries, patients wait years for spinal surgery. OLLIF and Trident SIJ fusion give surgeons a way to help more people, more safely, with resources that are now readily available even to rural developing regions."

Looking Forward

Inspired Spine will continue expanding its global training initiatives, empowering surgeons in resource-limited regions with safe, efficient, and affordable spinal solutions. The momentum from this trip signals a new era of accessible spine care-one in which geography and economic limitations no longer determine who receives life-changing treatment. For more information, please visit www.inspiredspine.com or contact aarmagost@islife.us.

SOURCE: Inspired Spine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-hamid-abbasi-concludes-high-impact-surgical-training-tour-across-1116010