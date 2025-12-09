The K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day Showcases 40 Global Startups at COMEUP

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / The K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC) 2025 will hold its Demo Day on December 11 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, where 20 Phase 3 teams will be announced and the Top 8 will be selected through live pitching sessions.

This Demo Day marks the culmination of a multi-stage selection journey that began when global recruitment opened in April. After receiving more than 2,626 applications from 97 countries, 80 teams advanced to Phase 1 for online market exploration, followed by 40 teams entering Phase 2 for Korea market-entry acceleration. The Demo Day now serves as the decisive stage where the final 20 teams will be selected for Phase 3 and receive full-scale support for business growth and market establishment in Korea.

The 40 startups taking the stage-spanning deep tech, AI, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing-represent the strongest performers from this rigorous evaluation process. After months of acceleration, mentoring, and market validation, these finalists will present their business models and Korea-entry strategies to investors and industry leaders.

"The teams reaching Demo Day have undergone months of preparation and validation," said Paul Kwon, Global Business Team Lead at GCCEI. "They've proven not only technological innovation but also a strong understanding of the Korean market. This event connects them directly with the investors and partners who can accelerate their growth."

Hosting Demo Day within COMEUP 2025-held December 10-12 at COEX and themed "Recode the Future"-ensures maximum visibility and engagement. The festival attracts thousands of attendees, including investors, corporate executives, and global media, turning each pitch into multiple collaboration opportunities. All KSGC startups also gain access to COMEUP's conferences, exhibitions, and networking programs, amplifying their engagement with Korea's innovation ecosystem.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the 2025 KSGC program features a redesigned hybrid structure and an expanded equity-free support package of up to ?950 million (US$633,000), reinforcing Korea's commitment to helping global founders enter and scale in Asia. Phase 3 teams will receive targeted guidance and resources to strengthen operations and accelerate customer acquisition in Korea.

The K-Startup Grand Challenge-hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI)-has supported more than 1,000 global startups and grown into Korea's premier landing program for international founders. Now positioned as a leading platform for shaping the next generation of global innovators entering Asia, KSGC offers Demo Day founders a pivotal moment that signals not only the next step in their journey but the beginning of long-term opportunity in Korea's fast-growing technology market.

