Case IH Wins Automotive Business 2025 Award in the Energy Transition Category

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Case IH, a CNH brand, was recognized at the Automotive Business 2025 Award, one of the main awards in the mobility and innovation sector in Brazil, winning the Energy Transition category. The announcement was made recently, at an event held in São Paulo.

The category values initiatives that contribute to decarbonization and the use of renewable sources, and the winning project was ethanol-powered machines, a technology under development with the objective of reducing emissions and promoting sustainability in agribusiness.

"Receiving this award reinforces our commitment to the decarbonization of agriculture and to solutions that combine productivity and sustainability. Ethanol is a strategic fuel for Brazil, and we are moving forward to offer a complete portfolio of machines powered by this renewable source," says Leandro Conde, Director of Marketing and Communication at Case IH for Latin America.

The first phase began with the exhibition of the prototype of the Otto Cycle engine of the Austoft 9000 sugarcane harvester developed by FPT Industrial, during Agrishow 2024. Since then, the project has been developed with a focus on bench and field tests. Recently, the brand also announced the tests of the Puma 230 tractor powered by the fuel and which is operating alongside the harvester.

