Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 5,000,000 common shares (Shares) of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation., over the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of approximately $6.7910 per share for aggregate consideration of $33,955,000.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 50,053,940 Shares representing approximately 16.3% of the outstanding Shares. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 45,053,940 Shares representing approximately 14.7% of the outstanding Shares. The disposition of Shares resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 3.3% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

