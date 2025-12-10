Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Amid National Caregiver Shortages, Electronic Caregiver Announces the Hybrid Home Care Model-A Scalable Solution to the Labor Crisis Threatening U.S. Aging and Chronic Care

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / As highlighted this week by The Washington Post, a perfect storm of immigration limits, caregiver shortages, and tightening government funding is placing unprecedented strain on America's home-based care system. Traditional home care agencies-already stretched thin by post-COVID workforce losses-are now confronting an aging population that is outpacing available caregivers by millions.

Electronic Caregiver, the company behind the Addison Care virtual caregiver platform, today announced its Hybrid Home Care Model, engineered specifically to help home-care agencies expand capacity, stabilize revenue, and deliver higher-quality care despite the national labor deficit.

"The U.S. is facing a structural caregiver shortage that no amount of recruiting alone can fix," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

"Our Hybrid Home Care Model gives agencies the ability to serve more clients, more consistently, with better outcomes-without needing to double their staff. Addison becomes the force multiplier that fills the gaps human beings simply can't fill today."

The 7 Pain Points the Hybrid Home Care Model Eliminates

Drawing from more than a decade of research, industry feedback, and national datasets, Electronic Caregiver designed the Hybrid Home Care framework to directly address seven foundational pressure points experienced by nearly every agency in the country:

1. A Shrinking Labor Pool and Unreliable Staffing

Agencies report applicants who schedule interviews but never arrive, caregivers who moonlight across multiple agencies, and high churn due to burnout. Addison fills the coverage gap with 24/7 monitoring, reminders, safety features, engagement, and virtual primary care support.

2. Unpredictable Client Census and Lost Caregivers

Agencies build a stable workforce only to lose 8-20 clients within a short period due to hospitalization, skilled-nursing transfer, or death. Addison allows the agency to maintain revenue and continuity even during census volatility.

3. The Four-Hour Minimum Barrier

Most agencies cannot profitably send a caregiver across town for a one-hour visit. With Addison, agencies can monetize shorter visits, deliver continuous engagement remotely, and increase daily revenue without increasing labor.

4. Rising Acuity With Limited Human Touchpoints

Clients require more supervision and clinical awareness than ever before, yet agencies cannot double in-home hours. Addison provides daily check-ins, medication support, vitals monitoring, fall-risk insights, and early detection.

5. Family Caregivers Overwhelmed and Under-Supported

53 million Americans provide unpaid care and are stretched to the breaking point. Addison becomes their partner-offloading tasks, monitoring health changes, and escalating concerns to professionals.

6. Inconsistent Quality of Care Across Shifts

Some caregivers excel, others disappoint. Addison standardizes the baseline quality of engagement, adherence, and monitoring-closing gaps caused by variability in human performance.

7. Difficulty Scaling Revenue Without Scaling Payroll

Traditional growth requires a proportional increase in caregivers. Addison flips the model: agencies can add hundreds of Hybrid Home Care clients while maintaining leaner staffing levels and improving margins.

A New Era of "Hybrid" Care: Technology + People = Scalable Capacity

The Hybrid Home Care Model combines:

Addison Care , a 3D, conversational, AI-assisted virtual caregiver providing continuous support, monitoring, education, medication reminders, emergency response, vitals management, and virtual primary care access.

Human caregivers who focus on higher-value, relationship-based tasks instead of routine reminders, transportation-heavy shifts, or low-acuity visits.

TeleCare clinicians, who track symptoms, trends, emotional well-being, and coordinate interventions with families and providers.

This model allows agencies to increase revenue per caregiver, improve client outcomes, build resiliency against staffing shortages, and offer differentiated service tiers.

"Earn Double in One Hour What Used to Take Four"

Because agencies can now support clients virtually through Addison between physical visits, the economics of home care change dramatically:

Short-duration visits become profitable.

Staffing shortages become manageable.

Agencies unlock the 94% of the market that could never afford 4-hour minimums.

Upsell opportunities increase through bundled virtual-care subscriptions.

A Turning Point for U.S. Home Care

With immigration restrictions limiting the inbound caregiver workforce, and with aging demographics accelerating demand for home-based care, the sector is approaching a breaking point. Electronic Caregiver's Hybrid Home Care Model offers a practical, scalable, and immediate way for agencies to expand capacity without relying solely on a labor pool that's shrinking every year.

"Hybrid is the future of home care," said Dohrmann.

"Addison gives agencies more capacity, more consistency, and more revenue-while giving families more peace of mind. It's how the industry survives the next decade."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver develops advanced virtual care technologies, AI-assisted monitoring, and clinical engagement solutions designed to extend independence, improve health outcomes, and scale the reach of healthcare professionals. Its flagship platform, Addison Care, is integrated into Medicare, Medicaid, private-pay, and B2B service models, and has been featured by Samsung, Amazon, Intel, and Athenahealth as one of the most advanced home-based care technologies on the market.

